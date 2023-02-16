Stardew Valley Haley gifting guide: Best gifts, neutral, dislikes, and more

Gifting is one of the best ways to improve your friendship levels with a character in Stardew Valley. Each NPC in the game comes with their own likes and dislikes, making it quite an immersive sim for many fans of the game.

One of the many characters in the game that players have been trying to raise their friendship levels with is Haley. Though she comes off as someone who is very rude during the initial stages of the game, you will eventually come to realize that she has a kind heart.

Today’s gifting guide will go over all the items that are best suited as gifts for Haley in Stardew Valley and the important dialog choices to improve your friendship with her.

Stardew Valley gifting guide for Haley

1) Best gifts

These gifts will be the items that will increase your friendship with Haley the most in Stardew Valley. Each item will add +80 points to your level with her.

The items include:

Golden Pumpkin

Magic Rock Candy

Pearl

Rabbit’s Foot

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower

2) Liked Gifts

While these items may not be the best gifts for her, these are still things she likes and will provide +45 points each. The items include:

All Artisan Goods

All Cooking

All Flowers

All Foraged Minerals

All Fruit Tree Fruits

All Gems Life Elixir

Maple Syrup

Life Elixir

Daffodil

3) Neutral Gifts

These items will add +20 points, and Haley will have a neutral reaction to these in Stardew Valley. The items are:

Bread

Clam

Coral

Duck Feather

Fried Egg

Hops

Nautilus Shell

Rainbow Shell

Roe

Squid Ink

Sweet Gem Berry

Tea Leaves

Truffle

Wheat

Wool

4) Disliked Gifts

These items will deduct -20 points from your friendship level with Haley, as these are gifts she absolutely dislikes.

The items are:

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Dandelion

Ginger

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Magma Cap

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Winter Root

All Universal Dislikes

5) Hated Gifts

Haley’s most hated items will deduct -40 points from your friendship with her, and they are items players are asked to avoid at all costs. The items are:

Clay

Prismatic Shard

Wild Horseradish

All Universal Hates

Additional ways to improve your friendship with Haley in Stardew Valley

It’s important to keep in mind that you can give Haley gifts twice a week. Her birthday is in Spring 14, and giving her an item that she likes on that day will boost your friendship with her by 8x.

Additionally, you will also be able to unlock new dialog options with her on this day based on what you gift her.

For the Best gifts, the dialogs will include:

“You remembered my birthday? I’m impressed. Thanks.”

“Oh, is it my birthday today? I guess it is. Thanks. This is nice.”

“Oh my god, this is my favorite thing!”

For Neutral gifts, the dialog will include:

“For my birthday? Thanks.”

For Disliked or Hated gifts, the dialogs will include:

“It’s my birthday and you give me this? Is this some kind of joke?”

Each Stardew Valley character has their own routine, likes, as well as dislikes. It is important to memorize what each NPC likes and dislikes in the RPG.

