Stardew Valley Haley gifting guide: Best gifts, neutral, dislikes, and more

Gifting is one of the best ways to improve your friendship levels with a character in Stardew Valley. Each NPC in the game comes with their own likes and dislikes, making it quite an immersive sim for many fans of the game.
One of the many characters in the game that players have been trying to raise their friendship levels with is Haley. Though she comes off as someone who is very rude during the initial stages of the game, you will eventually come to realize that she has a kind heart.
Today’s gifting guide will go over all the items that are best suited as gifts for Haley in Stardew Valley and the important dialog choices to improve your friendship with her.
Stardew Valley gifting guide for Haley
1) Best gifts
These gifts will be the items that will increase your friendship with Haley the most in Stardew Valley. Each item will add +80 points to your level with her.
The items include:
- Golden Pumpkin
- Magic Rock Candy
- Pearl
- Rabbit’s Foot
- Coconut
- Fruit Salad
- Pink Cake
- Sunflower
2) Liked Gifts
While these items may not be the best gifts for her, these are still things she likes and will provide +45 points each. The items include:
- All Artisan Goods
- All Cooking
- All Flowers
- All Foraged Minerals
- All Fruit Tree Fruits
- All Gems Life Elixir
- Maple Syrup
- Life Elixir
- Daffodil
3) Neutral Gifts
These items will add +20 points, and Haley will have a neutral reaction to these in Stardew Valley. The items are:
- Bread
- Clam
- Coral
- Duck Feather
- Fried Egg
- Hops
- Nautilus Shell
- Rainbow Shell
- Roe
- Squid Ink
- Sweet Gem Berry
- Tea Leaves
- Truffle
- Wheat
- Wool
4) Disliked Gifts
These items will deduct -20 points from your friendship level with Haley, as these are gifts she absolutely dislikes.
The items are:
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Dandelion
- Ginger
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Magma Cap
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Quartz
- Snow Yam
- Winter Root
- All Universal Dislikes
5) Hated Gifts
Haley’s most hated items will deduct -40 points from your friendship with her, and they are items players are asked to avoid at all costs. The items are:
- Clay
- Prismatic Shard
- Wild Horseradish
- All Universal Hates
Additional ways to improve your friendship with Haley in Stardew Valley
It’s important to keep in mind that you can give Haley gifts twice a week. Her birthday is in Spring 14, and giving her an item that she likes on that day will boost your friendship with her by 8x.
Additionally, you will also be able to unlock new dialog options with her on this day based on what you gift her.
For the Best gifts, the dialogs will include:
- “You remembered my birthday? I’m impressed. Thanks.”
- “Oh, is it my birthday today? I guess it is. Thanks. This is nice.”
- “Oh my god, this is my favorite thing!”
For Neutral gifts, the dialog will include:
- “For my birthday? Thanks.”
For Disliked or Hated gifts, the dialogs will include:
- “It’s my birthday and you give me this? Is this some kind of joke?”
Each Stardew Valley character has their own routine, likes, as well as dislikes. It is important to memorize what each NPC likes and dislikes in the RPG.