How to host Stardew Valley Co-op multiplayer session? Platforms, cross-play, and more

For those unaware, Stardew Valley is a little gem that flies under the radar in the gaming world. In the market filled with AAA giants, it is quite easy not to notice the game in the discussion, especially since it was released a few years ago. The game was a brilliant one at release, and several additions and a mobile port were adapted to it to make it even better. One of the key features players enjoy is the ability to play together.

Stardew Valley allows players to play together in multiplayer co-op sessions. It is just one of the many ways to make the game's tasks more engaging for players who get bored with the solo mode after a while. It is important for players to know the limitations and features of the game's co-op play. However, before understanding the features, players need to know how to set up a co-op session if they want to play with their friends.

Stardew Valley has an interesting co-op multiplayer mode

Stardew Valley's co-op allows players to farm and mine together with their friends. The play sessions also offer players the option to tweak their default settings to make the game easier or harder. Setting up a co-op session is surprisingly easy, and all players need to do is follow the next steps.

Step 1: Start the game. Ensure that there is internet connectivity, or else the game session will not start.

Step 2: Select the co-op option from the main menu. There will be two options available to the players - join or host. Select 'host' to proceed on to the next step.

Step 3: Players can use an already created cabin they have made in Stardew Valley. Alternatively, they can make a brand new cabin for their co-op save by selecting 'Host New Farm.'

Step 4: Players must select the profit margin and the number of starting farms. There should be at least one farm for every player who will join the session.

Step 5: Create a character and the co-op session will be ready. Players will need to invite their friends and wait for them to join as fellow farmers.

Step 6: Friends on Steam can automatically find the farm on their Co-op screen. Alternatively, players can invite their friends externally, allowing friends on different platforms (GOG and Steam) to play together.

Available platforms for Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has expanded rapidly since the game was launched. The developers have worked to make the game available on more platforms. As of writing, the game is available on all major consoles, PCs, and handheld devices.

Players can choose to play the game on PCs, which is one of the biggest gaming platforms. The game is additionally available on all major consoles, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. Players can also avail the portable option offered by the developers by buying the game on their mobile.

Similar to the versions on PCs and consoles, players will need to pay a one-time fee if they want to play Stardew Valley on their mobile. While this offers a lot of flexibility, there is one major limitation within the game.

Stardew Valley offers a very intuitive Co-op multiplayer mode, making the game quite fun. However, there's a caveat, which is the lack of crossplay. In simpler terms, players playing on PCs cannot play with their friends on consoles and vice versa.

It is unlikely that the crossplay feature will be available in the future. The developer, Eric Barone, has not hinted at the game having a crossplay feature in the future. However, such a move can never be ruled out as technological advancements bring all the platforms closer than ever.

Edited by Mayank Shete