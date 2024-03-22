Stardew Valley 1.6: How to get and use Carrot

The Carrot is a crop that you can grow in Stardew Valley 1.6. It’s a seasonal crop that you can get your hands on during the Spring Season, especially if you have the seeds that grow them. However, getting the seeds is easier than it sounds. This is because you cannot purchase them from any store in town. You can only get them from specific locations in the game world.

Today’s Stardew Valley guide goes over how to cultivate and use the Carrot in the 1.6 version of the game.

How to grow and get Carrot in Stardew Valley 1.6

To grow Carrots in Stardew Valley 1.6, you must first get your hands on the seeds. Here are a few things you can do to get them:

Look for tufts of grass when you are out exploring the world. Tufts of grass look very similar to Artifact spots, so make sure to search each of them. Once you find a tuft, dig the spot up. It will provide you with a chance to get Carrot Seeds. The RNG on it is not that high, but it’s one of the best ways to get it.

Another reliable way of getting Carrot seeds is to obtain them from Crates in the mines. One great spot to look for them is north of the Carpenter’s Shop.

Lewis’ prize machine will also give you a chance to get your hands on Carrot seeds if your luck is with you. The RNG on it is very low, however, and it’s not the most reliable way of getting the seeds.

Once you have your Carrot Seeds, you must plant them on your farm. Once planted, it will take you around three days for the crop to grow and for you to harvest it.

How to use Carrot in Stardew Valley

A Carrot will help you restore 75 Health and 33 Energy every time you consume it, making it a great snack to always carry around.

You can also gift it to an NPC. Almost every NPC in the game likes Carrots except the following:

Abigail

Haley

Jas

Sam

Vincent

Additionally, you can sell each Carrot for 35 Gold.