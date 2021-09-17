Stardew Valley Elliott: All Heart events guide

Elliott is one of the Stardew Valley NPCs that players can marry. He's a villager who lives on the south beach of Pelican Town.

Hearts are a reference to how strong a player's relationship is with a given NPC. These can be raised or lowered. In Stardew Valley, heart events are cutscenes when the player builds up a relationship with any of the villagers. Here are all of the heart events that players can experience with Elliott.

Elliot's heart events in Stardew Valley

The first Stardew Valley event occurs when players reach two hearts of relationship with Elliott. In this event, players will enter his cabin while he is inside. Elliott will then greet them and explain that he came to Pelican Town to become a writer, but no one from his hometown believed that he could make it.

Em @cosmosofcourse I married Elliott in Stardew Valley and he was basically my trophy husband. He didn’t do any farm work but he did make me food and bring me coffee when it rained. I married Elliott in Stardew Valley and he was basically my trophy husband. He didn’t do any farm work but he did make me food and bring me coffee when it rained.

He will ask what kind of novels the player likes. Answering Mystery, Romance, and Sci-Fi will raise his friendship by 30 points. He says he'll remember the player's choice and then points out his rose that he believes is wilting.

In the second event, which occurs at four hearts, the player will enter the Stardrop Saloon and initiate the event. Gus will be taking the player's order when Elliott arrives and orders two drinks, one for him and one for the player.

They'll toast, and two of the four dialog options can raise the friendship level with Elliott by 25 or 50, but the wrong answer can lower it by 10 or 50.

(〒﹏〒) @alamogulch i havent married anyone else in stardew valley but like. elliott is the best husband i havent married anyone else in stardew valley but like. elliott is the best husband

The third heart event occurs at six hearts of friendship when the player enters Elliott's house. Elliott will be playing the piano and will stop to talk to the player. The various responses will not affect the relationship.

Elliott is an NPC that players often enjoy building a relationship with (Image via Stardew Valley)

The fourth event, which requires eight hearts of relationship, involves Elliott sending the player a letter and inviting them to the museum. Players should go there between 1.00 pm and 7.00 pm where Elliott will read out his latest book dedicated to the player. At the maximum level of hearts (10), the final heart event will involve another letter from Elliott inviting the player to the beach.

This is where he will discuss the nature of their relationship. The player's response here is very important and will determine if their relationship progresses or not.

Elliott is one of the most popular male NPCs in the game. The developers had this to say about him:

Also Read

“Elliott lives alone in a cabin on the beach. He is a writer who dreams of one day writing a magnificent novel. He is a sentimental “romantic” with a tendency to go off onto flowery, poetic tangents. When he can afford it, he enjoys a strong beverage at the Stardrop Saloon. Could a humble farmer such as yourself be the inspiration Elliott is looking for? There’s only one way to find out…”

Players can get him to a maximum of 14 hearts, but only if they marry him.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Atul S