Stardew Valley: How to get and use Refined Quartz

Refined Quartz is one of the harder-to-get materials that you will come across in Stardew Valley. They are used to craft a lot of materials in the game, but Refined Quartz is not something that you will be able to forage a good amount of in a short period. Refined Quartz is primarily used for making items like Solar Panel, Farm Computer, as well as Quality Sprinkler. The item can also be used in tailoring and building Slime Hutches.

Today’s Stardew Valley guide will go over how you can get and use Refined Quartz in the game.

How to farm Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley

Here are some of the best ways of obtaining Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley:

1) Finding them in Skull Cavern

You will be able to forage some Refined Quartz from the Skull Cavern. However, it’s very rare and not a reliable way of getting your hands on a good chunk of them. Additionally, you can also get it as a rare drop from the ghosts in the mines located on floors 51-90. Make sure to look for carbon ghosts as they have a 10% drop rate of Refined Quartz.

2) Craft it from normal quartz

You can smelt normal Quartz or Fire Quartz in the furnace to get Refined Quartz. You will need one piece of coal for this as well. While one piece of quartz will give you one Refined Quartz, one Fire Quartz will give you three pieces of Refined Quartz.

The smelting process for Refined Quartz is 1.5 hours of in-game time.

3) Through recycling machine

Another way of obtaining Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley is through the recycling machine. You can get broken glass or broken CDs if you go through trash or pick up junk while out fishing. You can use this trash on the recycling machine to get Refined Quartz.

4) Through ghostfish fish pond

Another reliable way of obtaining Refined Quartz is to own a ghostfish fish pond at your farm. When the population of the pond reaches nine, it has a chance of producing Refined Quartz.

How to use Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley

Here are some of the things you can make with Quartz in Stardew Valley:

1) Crafting:

Solar Panel

10 x Refined Quartz

5 x Iron Bar

5 x Gold Bar (Recipe from Caroline via Special Order)

Farm Computer

10 x Refined Quartz

1 x Dwarf Gadget

1 x Battery Pack (Recipe from Demetrius via Special Order)

Quality Sprinkler

1 x Refined Quartz

1 x Iron Bar

1 x Gold Bar (Recipe by hitting Farming Level 6)

Garden Pot

10 x Stone

1 x Clay

1 x Refined Quartz (Recipe from Evelyn after making Greenhouse)

Lightning Rod

5 x Bat Wing

1 x Iron Bar

1 x Refined Quartz (Recipe by hitting Foraging Level 6)

Crystal Floor

1 x Refined Quartz (Recipe is purchased from Krobus for 500g)

Crystal Path

1 x Refined Quartz (Recipe is purchased from Carpenter's Shop for 200g)

2) Tailoring

Make a Necklace Sirt by using Refined Quartz in the spool of a Sewing Machine.

Refined Quartz can be used as Purple Dye.

3) Building

Slime Hutch

10,000g

500 x Stone

10 x Refined Quartz

1 x Iridium Bar

As you can see, there is a lot that you can do with Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley so make sure you farm a lot of them.