Starfield Alien Reanimation power guide: How to unlock, cost, effect, and more

Powers are magical abilities that you can acquire in Starfield, with Alien Reanimation being one of the most useful. As you explore different planets or as a reward for completing certain quests, different types of powers will become available. Some have more basic effects, like the Anti-Gravity Field, which levitates your opponents, while others are more impressive, like Inner Demons, which creates image mirrors of your enemies to make them fight each other.

Although the idea is very appealing, the use of powers in the game has a certain complexity. The character must first meet certain requirements before being able to equip them, and finding some can be a difficult task.

If you want to focus on Alien Reanimation, here is a brief explanation of all the details related to this power.

How to unlock the Alien Reanimation power

Alien Reanimation helps in situations when your character is surrounded by enemies (Image via Bethesda)

Powers are not unlocked at the start of Starfield. In fact, it will probably take four to six hours of gameplay to unlock the mechanic, based on the main storyline.

To have access to powers, you must unlock the first one. To do this, you must complete a quest called Into the Unknown.

After that, when you meet Andreja's character, it is time to go to a new world and follow the distortions on your scanner. You will then find a temple made of black rock, and you will have to solve a puzzle. The prize will be to unlock the power of the Anti-Gravity Field.

With this upgrade, you are now ready to find other powers like Alien Reanimation. To obtain it, you must begin the No Sudden Moves quest.

First, go to the Procyon A system and ask Vladimir Petrov for the location of the Phi artifact. This character is inside The Scow ship. Find the vessel, meet Petrov, and speak to him with flattering phrases. Later, he will show you the location of the artifact. Your next move is stealing it.

Once you have the Phi artifact, you can go to The Lodge and meet Vladimir Sall to find the appropriate temple to unlock the corresponding power. Once found, you need to travel there and obtain the Alien Reanimation power.

Starfield Alien Reanimation power effect and cost

To get the powers, Vladimir Sall will help you locate the Temples (Image via Bethesda)

The Alien Resurrection power will revive dead aliens for a few seconds to help you fight your enemies.

With a cost of 35 units, it is very useful in situations where you are outnumbered and have some alien corpses nearby. Just by using this power, you will instantly have some allies.

How to activate powers in Starfield

There are 24 powers to get in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Before activating the powers in Starfield, remember that you can only equip one at a time. The process is very simple:

Press TAB (Menu on the Xbox) to open the Data menu. Click (A on the Xbox) on the area above your character's head to open the Powers menu. Select the power you wish to equip.

After these operations, a blue bar will appear below your Health bar, which will decrease depending on the amount of power you are using. It will start recharging after each use until it is full.