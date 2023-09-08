Starfield “Back to Vectera" guide: Saving Barrett from Matsura

As you make your way through Starfield’s narrative, you will eventually stumble upon the “Back to Vectera” questline where the main objective will be to save Barrett from Matsura. The mission takes place in the Ransacked Research Outpost and what makes it rather complicated is the fact that the NPC is held hostage by the pirates and one wrong decision is very likely going to end in his death.

Barrett is one of the core companions in the RPG and it’s unlikely that you would want to lose this invaluable crewmate, especially if you are trying to romance him.

Hence, this Starfield guide will go over how you will be able to save Barrett from Matsura during the “Back to Vectera” quest line.

How to save Barrett from Matsura during Starfield's “Back to Vectera” questline

Starfield allows players to approach a mission in more than one way. This is true for the “Back to Vectera’ quest as well. So when it comes to saving Barrett there are multiple ways that you can go about doing it.

1) Do a Persuasion check

Starfield’s Persuasion system will help you find your way out of the trickiest of situations. It’s one of the core gameplay features that will help you out significantly as you make your way through the narrative and reach the late game. Hence, one of the best options to save Barrett will be to win Matsura over with a Persuasion check.

Below are the dialogue options and the persuasion points that they reward:

First set of Dialogue options:

Look, Barrett is more trouble than he’s worth. A lot of pirates are already dead. (4 Points)

You clearly get along with Barrett. You’re friends. (2 points)

Second set of Dialogue Options:

You clearly get along with Barrett. You’re friends (2 points)

Neither of us wants to risk the worst happening…” (1 point)

No one has to get hurt here. (4 points)

Pick the right dialogue options, save, and keep reloading if you accidentally pick the wrong option during the encounter.

2) Pay if Persuasion fails

If you are not looking to reload from the last save to keep trying out other Persuasion options to convince Matsura, then you can always buy the NPC’s freedom. To free Barrett from the pirates in Starfield’s “Back to Vectera” you can cough up 4000 credits when Matsura asks for it.

While it’s an expensive choice, it will allow you to save one of your core companions.

3) Attack and defeat Matsura

If you are low on persuasion patience and money, you can just choose to attack Matsura and defeat him. However, Barrett might be caught in the middle of the crossfire here, so do be careful if you wish to opt for this.

Make sure to have saved your progress before the encounter starts, so that even if Barrett dies, you get to reload.