Starfield Earthbound Power guide: How to unlock, cost, effect, and more

In Starfield, players can tap into the cosmic forces of the universe to help them with exploration and survival. These powers bring a new dimension of depth to the game, a well-beloved feature that is not present in other Bethesda games. Players who possess these powers are referred to as Starborn, but even if you're not one initially, you can acquire them during the game.

One of the 24 Starfield powers is the Earthbound. In Starfield, gravitational effects vary per planet, and with the Earthbound power, you can temporarily alter a certain area's gravity. While this power may need very specific scenarios to be useful, it's still a viable option to consider. Here's how you can unlock this power in Starfield.

How to unlock the Earthbound Power in Starfield

You will see a swirling galaxy upon unlocking a power in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Unfortunately, powers are not immediately available to you early in the game, and you have to spend a couple of hours progressing through the main storyline to unlock the power mechanics. You can do so by completing the 'Into the Unknown' mission, which becomes accessible after you've finished the 'The Old Neighborhood' quest.

Locate an artifact to unlock a power (Image via Bethesda)

Along with a Constellation member, you are tasked with finding an artifact piece located inside a temple during the Into the Unknown mission. Once you've successfully completed this, you will unlock your first power in Starfield.

To unlock more powers, you'll follow a similar process: locate an artifact, find a temple, and then collect the glowing lights within a rotating structure. This structure can be found inside the temple. To capture the glowing lights quickly, use your boost pack, as they move faster when you approach them.

Temple Epsilon can be found in Volii Epsilon planet (Image via Bethesda)

As for the Earthbound power in Starfield, you will need to visit the Temple Epsilon to unlock it. It's located on the Volii Epsilon planet in the Volii Star System. From Alpha Centauri, head east until you reach the Olympus Star System, then travel further southeast to reach the Volii Star System. It's a long interstellar flight, so you might need stronger Grav drives and more fuel.

Starfield Earthbound power effect and cost

This power requires 15 cost to activate(Image via Bethesda)

Unlike other powers that cost a lot to activate, Earthbound only requires 15. This power allows you to change the gravitational effects around you to Earth's gravity levels. Do note that this gravitational alteration is only effective for a brief duration.

From its effect, we can see players using it as a utility skill rather than a combat one. It's one of the rarer powers though, so its full potential is yet to be seen.

How to use powers in Starfield

Once you obtain a certain power, head over to the power menu by pressing the K key. A list of all available powers should be displayed on the screen. To use a power, press the Z key (LB+RB for gamepad users). Do note that while you can use any power you like, you only have a power limit of 60.

That concludes our Starfield Earthbound power guide. If you want to know more about other powers in the game, check out this article.