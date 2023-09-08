Starfield Futurama spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Starfield has arrived after a very long wait. The game steps back from the established lore and universe of Fallout and Elder Scrolls to deliver a new role-playing experience set in a sprawling universe. You are given the freedom to explore multiple planets. However, instead of just being able to fast-travel between pre-determined stations, you can fly a spaceship to get from one celestial body to another.

To add to the space-faring element of the RPG, Bethesda has given players the chance to design their own spacecraft. The title offers a wide selection of ship components that allow you to build a ship that fits your wants and needs.

You can build a large and durable spaceship for hauling massive cargo or a quick ship that relies on agility and maneuverability for combat. Alternatively, you can copy the design of a famous spacefaring vessel from a different established universe. One example is the Planet Express ship nicknamed Old Bessie from Futurama.

How to build Planet Express in Starfield

A look at each part needed to recreate the Planet Express (Image via Bethesda and u/SP7R on Reddit)

Redditor u/SP7R recently posted a tutorial in the subreddit r/StarfieldShips on how to create the Planet Express ship in Starfield. The player noted that they used a mod that adds a vendor, who has all the available in-game ship parts, to the title. They did not name the mod, but other users who want to follow in their steps can check the NexusMods website for similar types of modifications.

If you already have a mod that does this or would like to get right into the parts used to recreate the Planet Express in Starfield, check out this list:

NG-6 Landing Bay

Taiyo Living Quarters 2x1 Bottom A

NG-20 Landing Gear - Wide (2x)

Deimos Wing A - Stbd Aft

Deimos Wing A - Port

Atlatls 280C missile launcher

Deimos Wing A - Port Aft

Deimos Wing A - Stbd

Horizon Weapon Mount

Marauder 115N Rapid Railgun

Deimos Belly - Aft

Taiyo Companionway 1x1 Bottom B (2x)

Galleon S203 Cargo Hold (2x)

Stroud Cap A - Stbd Fore Bot

Stroud Cap A Port Fore Bot

Deimos Belly - Fore

Galleon S203 Cargo Hold (2x)

Deimos Belly - Aft

Hope 55 Landing Gear (2x)

Fusor DC403 Reactor

J-51 Gamma Grav Drive

Amun Dunn X-200 Engine

Hopetech Nose B - Aft (2x)

Stroud Cap B- Stbd Aft

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2x1 Bottom A (2x)

Taiyo Cargo Hall 3x2 Bottom A

Taiyo Engineering Bay 3x1 Bottom A

Stroud Cap B - Port Aft

500T He3 Tank

Nova Cowling 2L-BA

Deimos Spine A - Fore

Deimos Spine E - Fore

Deimos Tail A

Assurance SG-1800 Shield Generator

Taiyo Cowling - Aft Top (2x)

Galleon S204 Cargo Hold

Taiyo Infirmary 2x1 Top B

Stroud All-in-One Berth 2x1 A (2x)

Taiyo Workshop 2x1 Top B

Taiyo Armory 2x1 Top B

Taiyo Captains Quarters 2x1 Top B

Stroud Cowling 1LA-PT (2x)

Stroud Cowling 1LA-ST (2x)

Porthole - Stbd (3x)

Caravel V102 Shielded Cargo Hold

Porthole - Port (3x)

Stroud Companionway 1x1

Connect-Pro Docker - Top

Stroud Cap A - Port Aft Top

Stroud Cap C - Aft Top

Scan Jammer - Multi-Frequency

Stroud Cap A - Stbd Aft Top

Stroud Cap A - Stbd Fore Top

Stroud Nose Cap B - Fore Top

Vanguard Starseeker Pulse Laser

Stroud Cap A - Port Fore Top

Cabot C4 Bridge

Do take note that with so many parts, you will need to save up on some credits to recreate this ship in Starfield. Moreover, this build is meant to recreate a cargo ship, so it does not have a lot of mobility. Remember this before taking it for a spin in outer space.

Modifying the ship colors to recreate the Planet Express in Starfield

Visit one of the Ship Services Technicians for all ship modification needs in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Planet Express has a bright green color. If you want to use the same color for your ship in Starfield, you can do so.

The colors of a ship's individual parts can be modified by paying a visit to any of the Ship Services Technicians available in many locations. Those who want to add a unique twist to their recreated Planet Express can use any other color they want.

The Planet Express from Futurama is only one ship that can be recreated in Starfield. If you want to recreate other iconic spacefaring vessels in the game, you can check out this tutorial for the Millennium Falcon.