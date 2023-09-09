Starfield: How to obtain and equip skins

Starfield will allow you to equip cosmetics onto your weapons and spacesuit, giving your character a fresh new look as they venture out exploring the vast galaxy. However, there has been a fair bit of confusion among players as to how they can obtain as well as apply these said skins as the RPG is not entirely clear on what people must do with in-game cosmetics.

The cosmetic lines that are currently present in the game are called the Old Mars and Constellation, and players are looking for ways to equip them on their characters.

Thus, today’s Starfield guide will go over some of the things you need to do in order to obtain and use these skins in the RPG.

Unlocking skins in Starfield

Old Mars Skins (Image viaStarfield)

As mentioned, only two skin lines are present in Starfield: Constellation and Old Mars. Neither of the sets can be unlocked through in-game exploration but rather by buying a particular edition of the game or having preordered the title.

The Old Mars will be provided as an incentive to those who pre-ordered the game. The standard edition alone will do, and players will not have to opt into a more expensive bundle just to get the cosmetic. You can also get it if you have access to a Game Pass subscription and are playing the game through it.

The Old Mars skin, which is by far the most popular in Starfield, will allow you to change the appearance of the mineral-gathering Cutter, the first helmet, as well as your booster packs.

The Constellation skin, on the other hand, is only available for players who purchase the Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade for $299.89.

Applying skins in Starfield

To apply the Old Mars and Constellation skins in the game, you must first find a workbench. Workbenches are where you go to upgrade your weapons and armor, and these are located in multiple places throughout the galaxy, with the most prominent location being the settlement.

There are weapons as well as spacesuit workbenches. Hence, you will need to go and interact with the one whose looks you want changed.

Constellation edition (Image viaStarfield)

Once you interact with the workbench, it will open up a list of weapons and gear you have in your inventory. Now, you will be required to select the one you want to customize and then go through the options of available skins. Finally, pick the one you want on your weapon or spacesuit.

While there are only two sets of skins in the game, Bethesda might look to introduce more in future expansions. However, the method to apply each of them will remain the same.