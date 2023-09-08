Starfield: Can you romance multiple companions without damaging relationships?

Romancing and tying the knot with an NPC is a role-playing staple in Bethesda games, and Starfield is not alien to this fact. There are many core companions that you will be able to recruit as you make your way through the title. Eventually, you will get the option to flirt as well as have a more intimate relationship with them as well.

For now, you will be able to romance the following characters in the game:

Sam Coe

Sarah Morgan

Barrett

Andreja

These core companions have their own traits, likes, dislikes, as well as personalities that are beautifully crafted by Bethesda, which makes them incredibly memorable and relatable.

So it’s all that surprising why there are many in the community who are looking to romance all of them and wondering if they can be intimate with more than one NPC in Starfield without damaging their existing relationship.

Can you romance other companions in Starfield without ruining the relationship with your existing partner?

The answer to the question is a rather complicated one, because, while you will be able to make multiple partners in one playthrough, you will only be able to tie the knot with another after breaking it off with your current partner.

However, the break is not a permanent one, as you can talk to the partner again to go into the relationship with them as well, but you have to break it off with the companion you left your initial partner for.

So, at a given point in time, you can only have one active relationship. Starfield has tried to portray relationships to a good level of accuracy, so if you are looking to two-timing in the game, you will have to first break it off with the current partner.

How does romance work in Starfield?

To kick off romance and intimacy with a core companion in Starfield, you will first be required to level your affinity with them. As mentioned, each of these NPCs have their likes and dislikes, so based on the conversation options you are going for and the actions that you are taking during missions, you will be able to eventually build up intimacy with them.

Now with enough affinity points, you will soon get the “flirt” option and after flirting with them a couple of times, you will get a character-specific mission where you will accompany the companion you are looking to romance.

After completing the mission, you will get the option to marry the NPC, and sharing the bed with them will allow you to gain temporary XP bonuses.

While married to a companion in Starfield you will be able to flirt with other crew members. However, you will not be able to marry them until you break things off with the current partner.