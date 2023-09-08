Starfield: How to show FPS in-game

It’s no news that Starfield has issues with performance on the PC platform. While the game is very well optimized for the Xbox Series X/S, players on PC are having a fair bit of issues with FPS, lagging, freezing, and stuttering, as well as game crashes. While these bugs are annoying, they are in no way game-breaking, and Starfield continues to enjoy an ever-growing player base.

However, with all the stuttering and lag issues, players are looking for ways to monitor their FPS in-game to determine what their system is struggling to keep up with. While Bethesda is eventually going to come up with a string of hotfixes to deal with performance bugs, it might take a week for that to happen, and you might want to tinker with the settings a bit to make the game as smooth as possible.

To do that, having a continuous on-screen FPS display is quite helpful, however, Starfield does not have a feature that allows that. Fortunately, there are ways that you will be able to monitor your FPS in the RPG, and today’s guide will look to help you out with just that.

Showing in-game FPS in Starfield

Here are a few things that you need to do to get an in-game FPS counter in Starfield.

1) Showing FPS via Steam

One of the most straightforward ways to show in-game FPS is by using the Steam client itself. You need to make your way to the Steam app and then head to Settings, which will be present in the top-left corner of the screen.

Here, you will need to go to the In-game tab, which will have a dropdown list. Select the In-game FPS counter option from this list and choose the part of the screen you would like it to be displayed in.

After this, just boot up Starfield, and you will now see that the game is showing a continuous FPS meter in the selected location

2) Showing FPS via Microsoft Xbox App

If you are playing Starfiled on Game Pass, then you will need to have the Microsoft Xbox Desktop App enabled before being able to display an FPS counter in the game. For this, you will be required to press the Windows Key + G on the keyboard, this will open up the HUD in the app.

Here, you will find the FPS counter option at the bottom left of the screen. Then, clicking on the pin, you will have successfully enabled the in-game FPS, so log back into the game once you are done.

You can even drag the pin around to place it wherever you want on the screen.

3) Showing FPS via mods

Another method of showing in-game FPS is to use mods through the NexusMods application. However, this is not recommended for those who are facing severe performance issues in Starfield.

Mods usually tax your GPU and RAM a fair bit, so if the game is already struggling to run on your system, then stick to the two methods above.