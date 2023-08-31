Starfield “Keeps crashing/freezing” on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Starfield seems to be crashing and freezing for many PC players. While the game is quite well-optimized overall, a large chunk of the community is having problems booting it up. The crashing and freezing issue can occur in-game or when one is looking to start the title. It will automatically quit the game and put you on your desktop.

What makes it one of the most annoying issues to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent fixes for it apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide goes over some of the things that you will need to do to fix the crashing and freezing issue in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Fixing the “Keeps crashing/freezing” PC issues in Starfield

To deal with the freezing and crashing issues in Starfield on PC, here are a few things that you can do:

1) Restart the game

While it may not look like much of a fix, many players have noticed that restarting Starfield a couple of times fixes the problem for them. Hence, you can restart the game, just to see if it temporarily fixes the crashing issue for you.

2) Verify file integrity or re-install the game

Starfield might be crashing on your system due to a corrupt file in the installation directory. To fix it, you might want to re-install the RPG or verify file integrity.

For the latter, you will need to open the Steam client and then go to Library. Select Starfield, Properties, and the “Scan and Fix Files” option. This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that have been affected.

3) Update your graphics drivers

Irrespective of whether you are using an NVIDIA or an AMD card, you might want to update your drivers if Starfield is crashing consistently on your system. You can do this manually by going to their respective websites or downloading the desktop app that they have. From the app, you will be able to automatically check for the latest version of the drivers and download them.

4) Lower graphics settings

A higher graphics resolution might be causing the crashing issue on your system, so try lowering the resolution or the texture settings to try and fix it. While it does not sound like much of a solution, many in the community have found it to be viable.

5) Update the game

Bethesda is very likely aware of performance issues that players are facing with Starfield. Hence, they are likely to come up with a hotfix and patch soon. You want to keep the game updated to the latest version in order to fix the performance issues.