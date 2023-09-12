Starfield Mod Organizer 2 guide: How to set up, best mods, and more

Mod Organizer 2 is a great solution for players who want to get the most out of their video games. It is a computer program that, as its name suggests, intuitively organizes all the mods that you download. Since this type of additional content usually comes from different sources and has varying purposes, centralizing its management can be very useful.

Officially, Mod Organizer 2 does not yet provide stable support for Starfield. However, community players have already found a solution to take advantage of this software solution on PCs.

This article lists the steps you need to follow to manage Starfield mods with this program. In addition, it features a small list of mod recommendations to improve your experience.

How to set up Starfield Mod Organizer 2

This program is very simple to use (Image via NexusMods)

As mentioned earlier, there is no official version of Mod Organizer 2 with Starfield support. Since the game only recently reached various devices, the application's development team has not yet completed its testing phase.

However, if you want to experience the benefits of the Mod Organizer in advance, you can use its beta version. You will get benefits like UI improvements or better game performance.

To install it, you can follow these instructions:

Find the Mod Organizer team's Discord channel. Among its files, find the version compatible with Starfield. Once you have downloaded the beta version of Mod Organizer 2, we recommend that you install it in the same directory as Starfield. The program will ask you to create a new instance. Accept and follow the process. Select the Portable Instance option. A list of games will appear. If you do not see Starfield, choose the Browse button. Navigate to the game directory. Select the root folder where Starfield.exe is located.

That's it! You now have the Starfield version of Mod Organizer 2. However, since it is still in beta, it is likely to have some bugs.

How to set up mods with Mod Organizer 2

The Starfield Mod Optimizer offers a variety of options (Image via NexusMods)

The process of installing Starfield mods with this program is very simple. With a few simple steps, you will be able to manage your content in an organized way:

Launch the program. Grant the necessary network permissions. Select the Options icon on the top bar of the program. Scroll down to the Nexu tab. Select the Associate with "Download with manager" links option.

Now go to the NexusMods page and download one of the mods it offers. It will appear in your Mods Organizer 2 window, and you will be able to install it in Starfield.

Finally, look for the Edit Ini option in the top bar and make sure the file says this:

[Archive].

bInvalidateOlderFiles=1

sResourceDataDirsFinal=

With all this done, press the Run button and start playing.

The best mods for Starfield Mod Organizer 2

The list of mods available on the internet for Starfield is very large. Listed below are some of the best from the extensive library of NexusMods:

StarUI : An improved interface for the game inventory menu. It provides detailed views and allows easy comparison of multiple items at once.

: An improved interface for the game inventory menu. It provides detailed views and allows easy comparison of multiple items at once. Starfield Performance Optimizer : A mod that optimizes the performance of the game. It increases the fluidity of the graphics and improves the gaming experience's overall quality.

: A mod that optimizes the performance of the game. It increases the fluidity of the graphics and improves the gaming experience's overall quality. NaturaLUTs: Improves the colorimetry of the game by converting the original tones into colors closer to the real world. It also includes more realistic blacks for better enjoyment on OLED screens.

Using Mod Organizer 2 with Starfield can transform your gaming experience, so make sure you take advantage of this community content.