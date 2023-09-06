Starfield's StarUI mod guide: Get a more detailed inventory UI

The StarUI mod is one of the new community creations for Starfield. It redesigns an essential part of the game: the inventory. So far, the inventory has received a lot of criticism from players, who find it unintuitive and limited in its usefulness. Now, this mod proposes a more compact view that allows you to examine and compare the different items you have at a glance.

As usual with these types of implementations, the StarUI mod is only available for those who play on PCs. If you belong to this group of players, we will tell you what advantages StarUI has and how to install it.

How does the StarUI mod work?

The StarUI mod has more options to customize the inventory menu (Image via NexusMods)

The NexusMod community has released several modifications for Starfield on PC, but one of the most anticipated is the StarUI mod, which offers a redesigned inventory menu with several advantages over the default game menu.

By default, this menu shows the selected item in the center of the screen in a large size. On the left side, it displays information about the item itself and direct access to other elements of the inventory. On the right side is a square with some additional information labels, such as mass or credit value.

Depending on the situation, elements like the cost of the item change places, especially when your character is talking to a vendor.

This design provides a clean but not functional interface. The lack of additional information makes it impossible to compare two items at a glance. You have to navigate to the object in question by scrolling through the entire menu.

On the contrary, StarUI solves the problem by doing the opposite: it adds more layers of information to the main inventory view. This way, it is possible to display detailed menus with the properties of certain items and to sort the columns according to the heading pressed (e.g., by value or by mass).

A feature for the more demanding players is the ability to add other metrics of interest to the view by editing the .ini file that includes the mod.

How to install the StarUI mod on your PC

There are two ways to install the StarUI mod in Starfield.

The first one is by using a software called Vortex. Follow these instructions to do so:

Go to the NexusMods page. Scroll down to the Mods menu and select Vortex. Download and install the file. Open Vortex and create an account at NexusMods. Search for the StarUI mod in Vortex. Install the mod.

If you don't want to install third-party software, you can do it manually by following these steps:

Search for the StarUI mod on the NexusMods page. Download the .ini file. Copy and paste it into the Starfield directory at this address: Data\InterfaceStarUI Inventory.ini.

All you need to do next is open Starfield on PC and enjoy the new inventory.