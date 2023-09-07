Starfield name generator: How to generate creative Starfield names

Many users on social media talk about the lack of Starfield names in the game's character creator. While you can manipulate many parameters for your protagonist, one of the most important ones, the name, does not have a set of options to choose from. This is not a serious problem, but it would have been a good idea to have a predetermined list that complements the title's lore.

If you need a little help with your creativity, there are a few ways to come up with the perfect name for your adventure.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

How to generate creative Starfield names using Chat GPT and two other tools

1) ChatGPT

Using artificial intelligence, it is possible to generate interesting Starfield names (Image via Open AI)

The ChatGPT tool probably doesn't know what you're talking about when you mention Starfield. Its database only collected information up to 2021, so any events after that will cause a null response or the concatenation of fake elements.

As a name generator, however, it can be an excellent tool. To perform the task, follow these steps:

Go to the Chat GPT website Login with your account In the text input area, use the following prompt: I need character names for a science fiction game. My character is a [enter the chosen background here] with [enter any traits you've chosen here]. Wait a few seconds, and ChatGPT will give you the results.

For example, we wanted names for an explorer with alien DNA. These are the Starfield names generated by ChatGPT:

Xandar Celestia

Zara Nebulon

Kaelar Xenith

Lyra Orionis

Thalos Astra

If you want simpler results, just adjust the prompt to your expectations.

2) Reedsy

The literary website Reedsy is a good place to find Starfield names (Image via Reedsy)

If using artificial intelligence is not your thing, there are other creative tools for generating Starfield names. One of them is Reedsy, a website that helps writers self-publish their stories and offers a variety of services in similar areas.

Among the site's tools, there is one for finding literary characters’ names. The database contains more than 1,000,000 options and allows you to choose from five categories: language, medieval, gods, fantasy, and archetype.

For example, in the language category, you will find Chinese, Russian, Swahili, and many others. The archetypes are grouped into villain, hero, sidekick, and mentor.

The tool is very easy to use:

Navigate to the Character Name Generator page on Reedsy. Select the category you prefer. Once inside, you can choose between Random, Male, and Female. Press the Generate button, and you will have a list of names.

Using the Random button of the Hero category, we get these options:

Odelle

Ambert

Arjuna

Khalon

Bleddyn

In addition to these results, Reedsy specifies the meaning of each name.

3) Donjon

Donjon is a great place to generate Starfield names (Image via Donjon)

Donjon is a website with more options for generating Starfield names. It has a database divided into more than 12 categories, ranging from classic to more creative categories like Alien RPGs or Weird Fiction.

Donjon also allows you to generate various fictional elements. For example, calendars, dungeon maps, star systems, and more.

To find the perfect name for your character, follow these steps:

Go to the Donjon website On the left side, you will find all the available categories and subcategories. Choose the one that best suits your needs. A predefined list with some options will appear. Change the parameters that appear at the top of the page (gender and settings). Press the Generate button.

By choosing the category Alien RPG, we got these results:

Breno Simon

Yevgeny Yuryev

Brom Harcrow

Flynn Barick

Edward Powell

One of the most fascinating features of Donjon is the Markov section. There, you can enter a list you have previously created, and the site will return random results using those ideas.

Starfield was released on September 6, 2023. The game is available to play on Windows and Xbox Series X|S.