Starfield “Not working on Nvidia GPUs” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Nvidia GPU users have continued to have a fair bit of performance issues with Starfield, with the game either often lagging for them or not opening at all. For certain models, as well as driver versions, the performance is even worse even if their system is well and truly past the minimum system requirement mark.

It’s one of the more annoying issues that players seem to be facing with the RPG, but fortunately, there is a way that players can fix it with the help of a downgraded version of their graphics drivers or with other methods.

Today’s Starfield guide will therefore go over some things that you will need to do to fix the “Not working on Nvidia GPUs” error.

Fixing the Starfield “Not working on Nvidia GPUs” error in Starfield

As mentioned, there are a few things that you can do to deal with the GPU issues that the title is facing on your system.

1) Restart the game a couple of times

If the game is frequently crashing or lagging for you, try restarting the game a couple of times. While this might not look like much of a fix, there are many in the community who have found it to be one of the more viable solutions.

2) Downgrade your GPU drivers

This method seems to have the most amount of success for players and to pull it off, you will be required to first:

Downgrade your Nvidia drivers to rev530.41.03 dkms. Use the Frogging Family patch from Github, and it will automatically do it for you.

After this, make your way to Steam and then Library. Search for Starfield there and right-click on it. This will bring up an additional pop-up. You will then need to click on Properties and head to General.

You will get the Proton option here that you will need to set as “Experimental”. There will be a launch option below where you will tap in the following command and hit enter: VKD3D_SHADER_MODEL=6_6 %command%

The final step will be to launch Starfield directly from the executable file, which is the “.exe” launcher.

Downgrading your GPU drivers like this will indeed be the best way to work around the error in Starfield.

3) Scan and check files

Corrupt files can also be the ones causing problems for you in the RPG. Hence, to fix it, you might want to scan and verify the files. To do so, make your way to Steam again, then Library, right-click on Starfield, go to properties, and click on the verify file integrity option.

This will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the corrupt ones.