Starfield Terrormorph guide: How to find, defeat, and drop items

As you progress through the vast expanses of space in Starfield, you will, at times, come across incredibly powerful enemies called Terrormorphs. They act as minibosses and appear in two variants, the normal and mutated albino. While the normal ones are difficult to defeat, the mutated albinos are a different story altogether, and many consider them to offer the hardest fights in the game.

Apart from their incredible damage output, Terrormorphs are built like tanks and will not go down easily. However, the reward for taking one down is worth the effort. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community seek ways to farm these creatures for resources.

This Starfield guide will go over some ways you can find and defeat Terrormorphs in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Where to find a Terrormorph in Starfield?

Grunt Work (Image via Starfield)

As mentioned, the two variants of the Terromorph that you will come across in Starfield are the normal and the mutated albino.

You will first encounter a Terrormorph during the Grunt Work mission, which is a part of the Vanguard Faction questline. The missions will take you to Tau Ceti II, and following the objectives, you will eventually come across your first Terrormorph encounter.

However, this battle is rather easy as it is part of the main objective, but note that the consequent ones will not be simple.

If you are looking to farm Terrormorphs, you will need to search for them in Tau Ceti II itself.

As for the albino variant, they are exclusive to the planet Kreet. So once you have unlocked it and are confident of your abilities, make your way there.

Additionally, there is another Terrormorph called the Anomaly, which is the strongest in the game and can only be found on Mars. It is level 44, which is why you might want to prepare a fair bit before taking on this encounter.

How to easily defeat a Terrormorph in Starfield

The best and most efficient way to defeat a Terrormorph is to kite it. Constantly moving out of its reach and then firing back is one of the best ways to deal with these enemies.

Additionally, ensure you have enough ammo reserves and the hardest-hitting guns in your inventory. Terrormorphs have an insane amount of health, so maintaining distance while firing will burn through the number of bullets that you have.

Alternate between energy and physical weapons while ensuring that you have enough points invested in the Combat skill tree.

Your jet pack will be your best friend during the encounter, so make good use of it to keep your distance from its incredibly powerful claws and limbs.

Beating a Terrormorph (Image via Starfield)

Terrormorph drop rewards in Starfield

Once you have defeated a Terrormorph in Starfield, you will receive a number of valuable resources. Here is what you might acquire:

Anomalous Sample

Quark-Degenerate Tissues

Hallucinogen

Spice

Terrormorph Cell Sample

Sedative

Metabolic Agent

However, the item drops from this enemy are random, and you will get a combination of the aforementioned resources.