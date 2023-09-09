All Starfield UC Vanguard missions list, rewards, and more

Bethesda's RPG phenomenon, Starfield, allows players to explore a sprawling galaxy in the year 2330. Set in an open-world environment, players can amble through the game world any way they want. During their journey, they will encounter a plethora of interesting characters who will thrust them into perilous quests and present coveted rewards in return.

Starfield contains hundreds of quests, including the main storyline, side missions, and other activities related to certain characters and factions. One of the factions players can join is the United Colonies Vanguard or the UC Vanguard.

This group will allow them to play the hero and assist settlements in space. Offering plenty of benefits and no downside upon joining, they are certainly a group worth checking out.

Starfield UC Vanguard missions list

Those interested in joining the UC Vanguard must locate the MAST District in New Atlantis. Once inside, look for Commander John Tuala. The first task players will encounter upon trying to join the UC Vanguard is actually signing up for the faction. From thereon, they will be able to undertake several missions to help others around the galaxy.

There are a total of nine missions for this faction. Note that this isn't a walkthrough but simply an overview of each mission.

Supra Et Ultra

UC Vanguard's John Tuala will introduce players to the faction in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The first mission players will be given upon speaking with John Tuala is the Supra Et Ultra, which serves as their initiation. The first task is quite simple as the game will direct them to a terminal where they must read and agree to the faction's Enlistment Agreement.

Then, players will be taken on a brief tour to revisit the history of humans colonizing space. This is a good opportunity to learn the origins of people colonizing other planets. This section is crucial because not only does it provide more lore, it's also considered in the final grade.

Players will be given an exam that has several phases, which include a combat simulator and a flight simulator. Regardless of the score, there's no limit on attempts.

7,000-20,000 credits depending on which tier players reached during the simulations

250 XP

Grunt Work

Hadrian is the lone survivor of the Terrormorph attack (Image via Bethesda)

The first official UC mission players will undertake is called Grunt Work, which is actually a probationary mission. They will be tasked with delivering items to a colony known as Tau Ceti II.

Of course, the mission will turn out to be a bit more complicated as a creature known as a Terrormorph has killed all but one of the settlers in the colony. The players must assist the lone survivor, Hadrian, in studying the Terrormorph and subsequently killing it.

After that is done, they can return to Commander Tuala to report on the situation. Upon success, players will be officially inducted into the Vanguard's ranks in Starfield and also receive the following:

4,800 credits

250 XP

UC Vanguard equipment that includes Pilot Pack, Spacesuit, Space Helmet

Delivering Devils

Players will need to aid Dr. Percival Walker in this Starfield mission (Image via Bethesda)

As an official member of the UC Vanguard in Starfield, players will be asked to look more into the Terrormorph situation. They must look for an individual named Dr. Percival Walker on Mars.

Upon reaching Mars, players will learn that Dr. Walker is indebted to the Trade Authority. At this point, they can take different paths to helping Dr. Walker. Simply pay off the debt worth 21,000 credits, alter the amount of his debt to a more manageable amount, or kill the Spacer Leader in the Deep Mines.

Regardless of the choice, players will need to clear the Deep Mines, so this is the best option. In fact, Dr. Percival Walker is in the Abandoned Mines. Simply go through the tasks required to free the doctor of his debt, find him, and learn more about the Terrormorphs. These are the rewards for completing this quest in Starfield:

9,300 Credits

250 XP

Eyewitness

This mission will take place once again in Starfield's MAST (Image via Bethesda)

The fourth mission will involve attending a Cabinet Meeting in the MAST building. It sheds light on the Terrormorph threat, requiring players to use their social skills.

They will need to address the Cabinet and engage in dialogue. As the meeting is taking place, Terrormorphs will actually show up and threaten the citizens.

The mission will then turn from a meeting into a battle against the Terrormorphs. Players will need to eliminate these vicious creatures. So far, this is the most straightforward mission for this Starfield Faction.

Upon successfully eliminating the threat, players will need to head back into the MAST building and engage in some more conversation before the mission officially wraps up. Here are the rewards for eliminating the Terrormorphs:

12000 Credits

350 XP

Friends Like These

House Va'Ruun's ambassador Bal'Mor will give players the code they need (Image via Bethesda)

The next mission is still related to the growing Terrormorph threat in Starfield. Players will need to access some classified intel regarding the Terrormorphs, which has been archived.

In order to access the archived information, they must get access codes from the Freestar Collective and House Va'ruun. There are two ways to acquire the Freestar Collective's code. The first is through diplomacy, while the other involves stealth.

Grabbing the code from House Va'ruun is more direct as it involves fighting against some robots in House Va'ruun's embassy, so make sure to show up well-armed. Clear out these robots until you eventually locate House Va'ruun's ambassador, who will provide the code. Once completed, return with the code to the mission's starting point and grab these rewards:

UC Citizen ID

350 XP

12000 Credits

The Devils You Know

Reginald Orlasse refuses to be taken alive in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Once again, this mission will start off with a meeting. This time with a character named Vae Victis, who claims to have information on the Terrormorphs. Following the meeting, players must eliminate a man named Dr. Reginald Orlasse.

The mission will allow them to test their space combat abilities by destroying a spaceship known as Warlock. Alternatively, players can board the ship to confront the doctor personally. Regardless of the chosen method, they need to collect proof of death and return it to Vae Victis. Here are the rewards for killing the doctor:

3,800 credits

150 XP

War Relics

Players will need to visit Starfield's Narion system for this mission (Image via Bethesda)

This UC Vanguard faction mission in Starfield will revolve around locating and restoring Kaiser. This will require players to travel to different planets, including Mars, and then to the Narion System.

Follow the quest markers to each location before finding Kaiser. Once that is done, players will need to clear the Ecliptic Base with its help. Return to Mars and gather the following rewards:

9,000 Credits

Hostile Intelligence

Players will need to deal with the Terrormorph threat once and for all in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

This is the penultimate mission for the UC Vanguard faction in Starfield. Once again, players must deal with the Terrormorph threat, so get ready for some intense combat scenarios.

The mission will require the players to assist Hadrian as she attempts to learn about the Aceles, a creature that can fight against the Terrormorphs. This mission will take them to the Toliman planet II. Make sure to gear up properly, as this will be a grueling mission.

This mission will educate players regarding the Terrormorph threat in Starfield, which will be vital in ending them once and for all while collecting the Aceles gene samples. Upon successfully completing this faction mission, they will receive the following:

12,000 Credits

350 XP

A Legacy Forged

The final mission for the UC Vanguard faction in Starfield will allow players to decide the fate of Vae Victis (Image via Bethesda)

Finally, players will reach the ninth and final faction mission related to the UC Vanguard in Starfield. This mission will take place in New Atlantis once again as they must head back to the MAST.

Confront Vae Victis, who will try to lure you to his side and blame Dr. Orlasse for the Terrormorph attacks instead. Regardless of what players choose, they will need to inform the council of their decision. Afterward, the council will reach a verdict on Victis' fate.

Once his fate is decided, players will have completed the UC Vanguard's questline in Starfield and will earn the following:

350 XP

15,600 Credits

These are the nine missions and their rewards for the UC Vanguard faction in Starfield. Successfully completing them will also reward players with premium property in New Atlantis. If you want to learn about the other factions in the game, check out this guide.