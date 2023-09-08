5 best Starfield Social skills

Starfield weaves a delicate tapestry of interactions with 16 Social skills, which help determine your character's fate in the galaxy. These abilities are used for swaying and persuading in-game entities, as well as negotiating with them. Social skills also give you more dialogue possibilities. Starfield has four ability tiers: Novice, Advanced, Expert, and Master.

You must use a skill point (SP) to unlock a skill. Every time you advance in level, you receive these points. To access higher tiers of abilities, you must first invest some SP. Every skill can be leveled up to rank 4. You must successfully complete a skill-related challenge to level up an ability.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Starfield Social skills to unlock

5) Commerce

Commerce, a Starfield Social skill (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Novice

Commerce is the lifeblood that powers your travels across Starfield's vast cosmos. Purchasing and selling items are essential components of this game's experience, regardless of your playstyle. That makes this Commerce skill the ultimate bargaining tool.

You can use it to sell your goods for more credits and buy expensive products for less. All you have to do is trade unusual items if you want to rank up this skill. When you reach rank 4, you'll receive an amazing 20% discount on all your purchases as well as a sizable 25% bonus on your sales.

These perks stand out on their own, but when combined, they elevate Commerce to a top-tier Social skill.

4) Intimidation

Rank 3 of the Intimidation Starfield Social skill (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Advanced

For those who prefer to keep their hands clean or plan on going for a pacifist run, Intimidation might be a good fit. With a few ranks in this skill, you can scare away enemies stronger than yourself without engaging in combat at all.

This skill can prove highly beneficial if you don't plan to engage in combat much, prioritizing exploration over fighting.

3) Scavenging

Scavenging Social skill on rank 1 (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Novice

In Starfield's intricate economy, resources and credits are the ultimate currency. To thrive in this vast universe, you need skills that reduce your expenditure and increase your resource acquisition. Scavenging emerges as a frontrunner in this regard.

It grants you the ability to uncover extra ammo, medical supplies, and valuable credits while looting. By opening containers scattered across planets, ships, and space stations, you'll unlock the true potential of Scavenging.

2) Negotiation

Rank 3 of the Negotiation Starfield Social skill (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Advanced

This is a Social skill effective in a wide range of circumstances. With it, you can negotiate or buy your way out of tricky or difficult situations, which frequently involve illegal or stolen goods.

Credits can be used as a persuasive technique when Negotiation and Persuasion work in perfect harmony. Each rank you achieve, as you use the former, reduces the overall cost of bribes. This makes it a priceless tool for resourceful and diplomatic spacefarers.

1) Persuasion

Persuasion, another Starfield Social skill (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Novice

Persuasion takes the front stage as the most important Social skill. It is a crucial ability for resolving conflicts and forming alliances instead of using force. Unlocking and improving it makes avoiding difficult situations much simpler as it also works hand in hand with Negotiation.

Social skills define your cosmic destiny and the connections you make along your journey in this title, going beyond the simple chase of combat. Remember that the power of persuasion and bargaining can be stronger than the fiercest cosmic battles when you set out on your solo journey through space.