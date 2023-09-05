10 best items to steal and sell in Starfield

Stealing and selling assets in Starfield is a quick way of earning credits, the game's currency. The mechanics of the game offer a wide variety of items that can be stolen from NPCs or places like stores. In addition, some authorities are flexible with the law and are even part of the chain of corruption. Whether your character has trouble with finances or prefers to focus on smuggling, this list has items that are very profitable to steal and sell.

Keep in mind that these items are scattered throughout the game and that you will need to improve your stealing skills to be a good thief.

Weapons, ammo, and eight of the best items to steal and sell in Starfield

1) Weapons

If you want to steal and sell weapons, you should do so in crowded places (Image via Bethesda)

There are a lot of weapon categories in Starfield. To be more effective at stealing weapons, it is important to develop your character's skills to the maximum.

Reaching level 4 of the Theft skill guarantees the robbery of holstered weapons, which will multiply the chances of obtaining them from the NPCs that wander in towns. Selling needs to be done carefully in places like New Atlantis, on the planet Jemison. The Outland Shop located here is the ideal place to receive payment.

2) Ammo

Stealing and selling ammo gives you extra credits (Image via Bethesda)

Ammo is essential to keep enemies at bay. However, finding different types of ammunition can be a commercial opportunity as well.

Using a strategy of stealing and selling ammo can be very useful to generate a good amount of credits. You should always check that the ammo is not compatible with any of the artifacts you are carrying and be very careful where you sell it. Once again, we recommend the Outland store, especially if you are a beginner.

3) Medkits

Since you do not always need healing, try to steal and sell medkits and gain some credits (Image via Bethesda)

First aid kits or medkits can quickly restore your character's health. However, if you find yourself in an unfavorable economic situation, stealing and selling these types of items can be a lucrative source of income.

The credits you receive will depend on the type of medkit you sell to the Trade Authority, but it is good money nonetheless. The best place to trade this type of item is CJ's, also located in New Atlantis.

4) Clothes

Clothes are good assets to steal and sell even though the prices are not the highest.

If you are interested in profiting from the world of fashion, New Atlantis has the perfect place for your business. Specifically, you should visit the Eith Clothiers store, where you can not only get paid for the clothes you sell but also find outfit options for your character.

5) Food

Food helps you recover health (Image via Bethesda)

You might stumble upon some food either by breaking into a shop or acquiring it from an enemy or NPC. If you don't have any need for it but don't want to see it getting wasted either, then you can always sell it for credits.

Once you have acquired some food, you can sell it at one of the Trade Authorities that can be found on select planets. These are storefronts that buy some of the items you carry, but they do not offer many credits for food.

6) Drugs and Stimulants

Starfield includes many miscellaneous activities like the use of stimulants. For example, Aurora is a hallucinogen that, like others, such as alcohol, wine, or beer, can give a temporary boost to some abilities of the protagonist.

It is strongly recommended to steal and sell such items because using them can be dangerous. Drug abuse in Starfield leads to addiction and requires treatment. In some cases, it is possible to stop using the substance completely, but in others, it you'll have to visit a doctor, which will cost at least 450 credits.

To get rid of any of these substances and get money for them, it is advisable to visit the Trade Authorities.

7) Grenades

Grenades are dangerous items (Image via Bethesda)

Grenades are very dangerous objects that are a good offensive option. However, they can also be profitable.

Since these explosives can expose you to their effects and affect your character's health, it might not be a bad idea to steal and sell some units. If you have a very clear game strategy and know that the grenade will not be essential to your plan, it is better to reserve that space in your inventory for a more valuable artifact.

You can sell grenades at the Centurian Arsenal in New Atlantis.

8) Decoration

You can steal decorative items as well (Image via Bethesda)

No decorative element has played a major role in the video game's lore, but they do help establish the setting for the future of humanity.

If you are more interested in the monetary value of the ornaments you see rather than their artistic value, stealing and selling some of these items can be beneficial. They don't bring in much profit, but since they are everywhere, they can get you out of a tight spot. Try selling them at one of the Trade Authority points.

9) Miscellaneous objects

There are many objects with no purpose (Image via Bethesda)

There are some objects that don't add much to the lore of Starfield. They are simplay a part of the game world and don't drive any of the essential events of the game.

Although some of them may appear to be valuable, items like the Hydraulic Clamp or the Nautical Compass give you only a few extra credits. If you see that any NPC in New Atlantis is susceptible to theft and stores stuff like this, don't miss the opportunity to steal it. You can then take the items to the Trade Authority. The officer doesn't ask questions and occasionally gives you good money for them.

10) Ships

Stealing ships in Starfield is fun but very dangerous. Sometimes, it can even be in vain, as some vehicles require certain skills to be piloted.

The process of selling a stolen ship is simple. First, you have to steal the ship either by force or by taking advantage of its crew members abandoning it. You then need to drive it to the spaceport of a city. Once you pay for the registration of the vehicle, you can sell it. The good news is that ships are really expensive, and you can gather money to buy a better one.