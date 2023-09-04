10 Starfield activities that you didn't know about

The early-access launch of Starfield is here, and players are both excited and overwhelmed by how much stuff is in the game. Aside from the main storyline, you can go off the main plot to explore planets on your own and take on different side quests that you can pick up from various NPCs. There are also a number of cool features in the title that you might not have discovered yet.

Starfield is a massive game in terms of content, and you might miss out on some activities and features when you start playing. But don't worry, we've got you covered with a list of hidden gems that you might have missed and should definitely check out as soon as you can.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Creating a drug and other Starfield activities that you probably didn't know about

1) Get a free ship

Complete the Overdesigned quest to get a free ship in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

If you spend a lot of time talking to Walter Stroud at The Lodge, you'll get a special mission called Overdesigned. Walter will ask for your help in designing a new starship that he and his team are having a tough time making.

As a reward for your help, you'll get a free Starfield ship. You can get the Class-B Kepler S or the Class-C Kepler-R, depending on your choices.

2) Take photos for your loading screen

You can customize your loading screen using the Photo Mode (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield borrowed a fan-favorite Fallout 76 feature. The title's photo mode lets players use their own pictures as custom loading screens. This new and exciting feature adds a personal touch to make the game experience even better.

To access this feature, you simply have to take photos by opening the Scanner and choosing the Photo Mode feature. Any photo you take will be used as a loading screen at random intervals.

3) Steal a ship

You can steal your enemy's ship in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The first spaceship you get in Starfield is hardly a cool and exciting one. Space battles can be really tough at the beginning of the game, and you need to find a good ship that could get you through the challenges in space. But here's the thing: spaceship upgrades are expensive, and buying a new one can seriously burn a hole in your pocket.

Luckily, there's a cheaper way: you can steal your enemy's ship. Simply disable your enemy's ship engine, board the ship, head to the pilot seat, and register the vehicle.

4) Join a gang war

Head to Neon City to complete the Audition quest (Image via Bethesda)

In Neon, you get the chance to be involved in a big gang fight between two groups, The Strikers and The Disciples. It's one of the game's best side missions with cool rewards and experience.

It starts with a mission where you have to spray-paint gang symbols on neon billboards and ends with a big shootout in the middle of the city. You get to choose which gang you want to help, and they'll give you some cool clothes as a thank-you for joining in on this city showdown.

5) Create a drug

Create a drug by completing the Fishy Business quest in Neon (Image via Bethesda)

Neon is also called the city of pleasure, and that's because almost everything is legal here, including drugs. In fact, there's a special quest in Starfield that allows you to brew your own drug.

Head to Neon and locate a shopkeeper named Yannick, who sells a special and illegal substance called Blend. If you decide to help him grow his secret business, your adventure starts by getting a job at Xenofresh, a hidden place where they teach you how to make something called Aurora. This is definitely an exciting and profitable experience in Starfield.

6) Visit the Orientation Hall

You can visit the Orientation Hall when you choose to join the Vanguard (Image via Bethesda)

As you progress through the main storyline, you get the chance to join the Vanguard. This cool opportunity comes with a lot of great stuff, such as new missions, valuable items, good money, ship parts, and, most importantly, access to the Orientation Hall.

The Orientation Hall is a special museum that helps you learn about the history of the Starfield universe in a fun and interactive way. Instead of boring walls of text, it presents the information in a dynamic and engaging manner, breaking down important events and groups into easy-to-understand pieces.

It's a fantastic resource for both new players and experienced Starfield explorers.

7) Get a ship and legendary spacesuit for free

Complete the Mantis mission to obtain a new ship and spacesuit (Image via Bethesda)

If you find a data slate with an exciting quest called Mantis, don't waste any time – start it right away. This quest is one of the best in Starfield, and it rewards you with a new spaceship and a legendary spacesuit. In this quest, you need to sneak into the hidden headquarters of Starfield's mysterious superhero.

You'll stumble upon the Mantis quest while you're doing the Back to Vectera mission. A mysterious note hints at space travelers discovering a hidden and secretive outpost in space, setting the scene for a fascinating and mysterious adventure.

8) Favorite your weapons and health kits

Quickslot allows you to change weapons quickly in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, when you "favorite" an item, it means you can put it in the Quickslot menu. It's a super helpful feature because it allows you to quickly use an item whenever you want, which is especially important during fights when you need to switch weapons fast.

It's a good idea to keep your Quickslot choices up to date as you get more powerful weapons during your adventure.

9) Hide your spacesuit

You can choose to hide your spacesuit in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

If you're getting tired of your character always wearing a spacesuit on planets where you can breathe the air, don't worry – there's a solution.

If you're playing in third-person mode and want your character to show off their cool outfit, just go to your Spacesuit and Helmet inventory. You'll find an option there to hide these pieces of equipment on planets with air you can breathe. You can always choose to see your equipment back when you need it, so it really isn't gone for good.

10) Take on a rare quest

Juno's Gambit is a rare quest in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Juno's Gambit is a special mission you might come across while exploring space. In this mission, there's a ship from Ecliptic having problems with its computer, and it's your job to go on board and deal with a rogue AI.

To start this quest, you have to go to a system called Bessel, where you'll begin a bounty hunter side mission. At first, your job is to help the ship fight off some pirate attackers. Once you've beaten the pirates and saved the ship, the crew will be really thankful and ask you to come on board so they can show their appreciation.