Starfield Neon city location, factions, and more

There's a Vegas-like location in Starfield, and it's called Neon City. Also known as the pleasure city, Neon is known for its psychedelic consumption and luxurious culture. It's the only city in Starfield where drugs are legal, so it's no surprise that people flock to this city to experience the pleasure. However, the increasing number of tourists also meant an upsurge in crime, so it's one of the most dangerous and corrupt urban areas in the Settled Systems.

Neon City is home to tons of quests and locations, making it one of the most important cities in Starfield. Although following the main storyline will eventually take you to Neon, you can go to the area directly even before the quest. Follow this guide to learn more about the famous pleasure city.

Starfield guide: All about Neon City

Neon City location

Neon is located on a planet in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Neon, the city on the ocean planet of Volii Alpha in Starfield, can be found in the Volii System. On the intergalactic map, it is located just below Cheyenne and to the right of Olympus.

To get there, you can either grav jump to a closer star system like Arnae or Olympus. Grav jumping is a method of traveling through the Starfield universe. It allows you to reach distant star systems without the need for traditional space travel. Once you've reached one of these closer star systems, you can make your way to Neon.

Alternatively, you can get to Neon via the All the Money Can Buy mission in the game's main storyline.

Neon City points of interest

There are plenty of things to do in the pleasure city (Image via Bethesda)

Aside from getting addicted to the Aurora-infused psychedelic drugs, there are plenty of things you can do in Neon City. Below are points of interest you can find in the area.

Neon Tactical - Steal, buy items, weapons, workbench

Ryujin Apartments - Interact with Karolina Gortat

Freestar Rangers Outpost - Interact with Jaylen Pryce

Astral Lounge - Interact with Benjamin Bayu

Galbank - Steal from ATM

The Trade Authority - Buy and sell items

The Volii Hotel - Access Mission board, rent rooms

Neon Security HQ - Interact for quest

Madame Sauvage's Place - Hire crew, join Ebbside Strikers, obtain contraband

Ryujin Industries - Faction quest

Enhance! (Neon) - Customize character appearance

Stroud Eklund - buy and modify ships

Euphorika - Access shop, hire crew

Neon City factions

Xenofresh Corporation is one of the factions based on Neon (Image via Bethesda)

Factions are organizations you can join throughout your Starfield adventure. These organizations have their own unique goals and cultures, and it's important to choose one that aligns with your preferences. There are two factions based on Neon.

Ryujin Industries - A mega corporation led by CEO Masako Imada, this organization was once a humble fishing platform but now has massive influence over the local authorities of the city. The faction is headquartered on Ryujin Tower. You can join this faction by looking for a kiosk in the city and applying for the job. This should trigger the Back to the Grind quest, the main mission for joining the faction. Xenofresh Corporation - The Xenofresh Corporation is the faction that built the Neon City. Like the Ryujin Industries, it was once a humble fishing platform on the planet. They were the ones who discovered the psychotropic properties of the fish in the city, which was later used to manufacture Aurora. While details about joining the faction are still unclear, it will most likely involve completing quests and gaining the members' trust.

This wraps up our Neon City guide in Starfield. Check this article to learn more about the game's factions.