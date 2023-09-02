Skipping Main Quest in Starfield NG+ guide: Finding artifacts, recruiting companions, and more

During the beginning of Starfield’s NG+, you’re given the option to completely skip the main quest. You give the other NPCs you encounter at that moment incredibly important information. It will change the game in some fundamental ways, however. Before you dive into New Game+, without the benefit of the storyline, we’ll go over the things you should be aware of.

You don’t have to skip the main story, though. You’ll be given a choice early in NG+, and it’s entirely up to you. You could choose to go through the story again and make different choices to see how things play out. Here’s what you need to know if you make this important choice in Starfield.

Skipping the Main Quest in Starfield’s NG+

You can skip the main story if you wish (Image via Bethesda)

Once you’ve seen the ending of Starfield and have begun the NG+ run, you can get ready to skip the main story quest. When you get to the lodge and see the familiar cast of characters, they’ll naturally be surprised that you’re alive. Talking to Sarah will give you two important choices. You can [Repeat Main Quest] or [Skip Main Quest].

Choosing to skip the story will have you reveal that you’re Starborn to the assembled group. That means you’ll tell them about what happened in your previous playthrough - from the companion's death and more. This does change how certain aspects of the game work, though.

Recruiting companions and romance in Starfield’s NG+

You find Barrett in the same location, but you don't have to rescue him (Image via Bethesda)

Finding love among the stars in Starfield’s NG+ could be much more challenging. After all, the main story quest gives you dialogue choices that can increase your relationship with certain characters - with Andreja, for example - you won’t have access to these any longer.

Instead, you’ll have to use the Side Quests, Faction Quests, and other parts of the game to improve relations with your allies. In addition, there are changes to recruiting some of the companions. Sarah and Vasco will be the same since they’re in The Lodge with you. Here are a few examples.

Barrett: Still located in Vectera, but you don’t have to rescue him

Still located in Vectera, but you don’t have to rescue him Sam: Not initially available, but is once you acquire all artifacts in the quest log (at the second-floor bar at The Lodge)

Not initially available, but is once you acquire all artifacts in the quest log (at the second-floor bar at The Lodge) Andreja: Same as Sam. She’s located in her room, however.

Some have said that Lin and Heller bug out in Vectera. It’s currently unknown if it’s a bug or not since they normally join you as a part of the Empty Nest main story quest. There are quite a few other companions, so just be aware that some may have alternate spots or may not appear at all.

Locating artifacts and new powers in Starfield’s NG+ without the Main Quest

The artifacts are much easier to track down without having to go through the whole story (Image via Bethesda)

Since this is NG+, the artifact locations have been randomized. Since you don’t have a main story quest to guide you to locations, Vladimir will tell you where they are. The quest “Among the Stars” will show the locations you need to head to. You’re no longer bound to the main story so that you can collect them at your leisure.

You get to keep your powers from your previous playthrough in New Game+ as well. Vladimir will occasionally inform you of the Temple location. You may also get notifications as you travel to new star systems in this run. You could get some powerful power upgrades this way, too.

Other noteworthy changes in Starfield’s NG+

You make the most important decision in a new locale (Image via Bethesda)

There may be other changes to the story other than what’s listed here. These are just a few of the more interesting things that occur in NG+ when you skip Starfield’s story. Certain storyline moments no longer occur, such as the attack on The Lodge.

You’ll also find the Emissary and Hunter orbiting Oborum III instead of going directly to the Emissary’s ship. This is where you’ll choose which side you’re on instead of heading to the NASA Landmark. You don’t have to do that, so a new location has to be found.

Starfield is now available in early access for those who pre-ordered the game. The official launch is on September 6, 2023. If you want to know which classes are great for beginners, this list will help you out.