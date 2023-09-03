Starfield offers an exhilarating narrative packed with space adventure and quests related to exploration. As you progress through the game, you'll encounter demanding tasks that involve traveling between planets and aiding fellow characters by rescuing them and returning them safely to the crew. One such notable mission is Rescue Barrett, where players journey to the Bessel III region.

Starfield presents a varied backdrop with numerous locations teeming with unforeseen dangers. So, players should have their weaponry upgraded and equipment ready before setting out on their adventure. The mission to save Berrett entails carefully choosing the appropriate dialogue options to accomplish the objective without violence. This article provides insights on effectively achieving this goal.

Starfield Rescue Barrett mission: Full walkthrough

Objective

Bessel III region in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In the effort to save Barrett, your objective is to navigate to the area known as Bessel III. After reaching this location, you must advance to the Ransacked Research Outpost, which functions as an enemy-controlled facility. Upon arrival, exercise caution, as the entire outpost boasts advanced technology capable of tracking your presence or triggering alarms.

Ransacked Research Outpost

Ransacked Research Outpost in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Upon entering the Bessel III area, follow the path shown in the image above. Continue straight and head toward the left-hand side until you reach the Ransacked Research Outpost. Keep moving forward and then turn right to find a staircase. Ascend the stairs to reach the upper level. Once you're there, prepare your weapons, as you'll need to confront and defeat some members of the Pirate Brigand.

Crimson Fleet Outpost

Head to the Crimson Fleet Outpost (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

After neutralizing the Pirate Brigand, it's essential to eliminate the turrets positioned in the vicinity, as they pose a threat and will open fire on you. Following this, make your way into the outpost referred to as the Crimson Fleet Outpost, as indicated in the image above. Continue forward, make a right turn, and then take a left. You will encounter Berrett seated in a chair.

Head in the direction of Berrett, where you'll initiate an interaction. During this encounter, you'll need to select the appropriate dialogue choices to ensure a successful rescue of Berrett. Additionally, be prepared to handle a confrontational character named Matsura, who will issue threats.

To prevent any violence, make sure to choose the dialogue options in the specified sequence: 1, 1, 2, 1. By selecting these responses, you'll be able to secure Berrett's release from Matsura without encountering any complications.

Rewards

Leave the area alongside Berrett and head towards the Ship. Your mission to rescue Barrett will be completed, and for your efforts, you will be granted 6000 credits as a reward. Furthermore, you'll have the opportunity to enlist Barrett as a companion for future missions.