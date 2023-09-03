Starfield Persuasion guide: Skills, benefits, and more

Much like other RPGs out there, Starfield has the Persuasion skill in its gameplay. It's a dynamic element that goes beyond simple dialogue choices. Oftentimes, you will find this skill handy when it comes to deciding your fate in the game. While these outcomes are usually harmless. such as whether you're acquiring an item or not, sometimes it's a matter of life and death.

In Bethesda's latest title, you will find yourself relying mostly on your Persuasion skill whenever you encounter different characters, making it an important aspect of the game. You will want to be good at persuading if you want to get the best outcomes. Here's how Persuasion works in Starfield.

Starfield guide: How to persuade, increase Persuasion skill, and more

How Persuasion works in Starfield

There are several dialogue options for persuading in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

When you interact with other characters in Bethesda's Starfield, you will notice different tags in the dialogue choices. Those marked by '[Persuade]' mean that you have to use your Persuasion Skill to successfully convince the NPC you are talking to.

Upon selecting the Persuade dialogue option, several choices will be displayed on your screen. These can be easy (green), moderate (yellow), or hard (red). Easier options are more likely to be approved, but the harder ones still have a chance to work, albeit more difficult.

The persuasion bar can be found at the bottom left of the persuasion menu (Image via Bethesda)

While it's tempting to always choose the easiest options, there are certain benefits to choosing the more risky dialogues. Next to the dialogue choices are numbers that indicate the associated points for each choice. These points will be added to your Persuasion meter, which determines whether you will be successful in persuading or not. You need to fill this meter in order to succeed, and choosing harder dialogue will net you more points.

A number is once again displayed at the bottom of the Persuasion menu next to the meter. This indicates the number of turns left in a specific conversation. You will lose a turn each time you fail a choice. Otherwise, you get to keep your current number of turns.

Each successful turn also charges up the Auto Persuade, which instantly completes one persuasion minigame. Note that you can only store one Auto Persuade at a time.

How to increase Persuasion skill in Starfield

The Persuasion skill is divided into several tiers (Image via Bethesda)

There are several ways to get better at persuading in Starfield. The simplest way to do so is to increase your Persuasion skill level. Hover over to your skill menu and you should find the Persuasion skill under the Social section.

Each time you level up, you can spend your skill points on the Persuasion skill to unlock different skill tiers. It is worth noting that you need to complete several missions and challenges to unlock each rank. Here's a rundown of the skill's tier benefits:

Rank One - additional 10% chance of success when persuading

Rank Two - additional 20% chance of success when persuading

Rank Three - additional 30% chance of success when persuading

Rank Four - additional 40% chance of success when persuading

Certain drinks and outfits can increase your chances of succeeding in Persuasion (Image via Bethesda)

Aside from allotting skill points, you can also increase your Persuasion skill by using items and outfits. Below is a summary of all items that can help you in your Persuading endeavors.

Drinks

Hippolyta - additional 20% persuade chance (5 minutes)

Paramour - additional 25% persuade chance (10 minutes)

Velocity - additional15% persuade chance (3 minutes)

Supernova - additional 12% persuade chance (5 minutes)

Chandra Merlot - additional 12% persuade chance (5 minutes)

Pinot Noir - additional 12% persuade chance (5 minutes)

Riesling - additional 12% persuade chance (5 minutes)

Sparkling Wine - additional 10% persuade chance (5 minutes)

Outfits

Fitted Business Suit - additional 10% persuade chance

Corpo Sleek Suit - additional 5% persuade chance

Fashionable Suit - additional 5% persuade chance

Green Fashionable Suit - additional 5% persuade chance

That is all for our Persuasion guide in Starfield. One useful tip for this skill is to quick-save before talking to NPCs. This way, you can reload your save in case of failed skill checks.