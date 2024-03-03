Starfield player discovers magnificent base after 800 hours of play, fans surprised it is unused

Starfield has been out for almost six months now, and some committed players are racking up the playtime on their platforms. As a trace of the Bethesda charm still remains, some are actually finding out completely new things in this game after multiple playthroughs.

Recently, the appropriately named Reddit user Constellation_XI found a completely hidden beach resort in Starfield after 800+ hours of playtime. A random point of interest in an otherwise uninviting mining planet, the place in question is an elaborate luxury hideout fit for an endgame character. Weirdly enough, though, the game does not allow you to set up your own base on this island.

Starfield's base-building is more restrictive than Fallout 76, players are disappointed

The POI Constellation_XI found is called Sonny di Falco's Island, located on the planet Maheo I. It was possibly a welcome surprise for the player to find something new and unique after such a long playtime.

As evident from the screenshots, the resort props up many less-used assets, which is a reprieve from many of Starfield's copy-paste dungeons and repeating tilesets. But the surprises end there. It is an otherwise inexplicably deserted house that happens to have stood the test of time. And you turn it into your own poolside resort, according to Starfield's base-building terms of service.

The base-building system in this title was not an instant hit in Fallout 4, but players soon warmed up to the scope of creativity it offered. By the time Starfield came out, it was a celebrated feature fans adored. Sadly, this game does not build your bases around existing infrastructure in points of interest.

"Just needed a tiger locked in a bathroom for a sweet Easter egg...": Starfield fan ponders the Sonny di Falco lore

A decadent excess of POIs is a hallmark of modern open-world games, and Starfield is a perfect example of this. Starting from Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, every new Bethesda title stacks an increasing number of explorable POIs.

In the past, these interesting little areas have been a saving grace for these games. Sadly, Starfield's quantity-over-quality approach compromises Bethesda's streak with interesting exploration beats. Case in point: this beach house in Maheo.

Unknown to some, this is indeed a site for a mission — just another survey quest for Constellation with no extra flavor. Some backstory can be scraped together from the note you find on the owner's cold body in the POI, but it is nowhere near Fallout-quality.

Here's what some more users had to say about this:

Where to find Sonny di Falco's Island in Starfield

Soni di Falco's Island is a node on Maheo-I on the Maheo system, which is right next to the Cheyenne system. The resort is a minute's jog away from the landing spot. Be careful, though, as it is swarmed by pirates.

If you have chanced across this massive beach house on your journeys, only for your base-building attempts to be thwarted by the restrictions of the system, you are in luck. The Starfield mod Outposts ANYWHERE by Orazia allows you to circumvent those limitations, and it is downloadable for free from Nexusmods.