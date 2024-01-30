7 best open-world games like Assassin's Creed in 2024

There are plenty of open-world games like Assassin's Creed out there. For a franchise that has witnessed plenty of changes over the years, perhaps the biggest one has been made to its open world. First, we had The Holy Land of Jerusalem in the original game, and then Renaissance Italy in Ezio's story. There was also the West Indies in Black Flag and Renaissance France in Unity.

Then came the big twist with AC Origins, which took us to Egypt, and it was a marvelous change for the series. Whatever critics may say about the shift in combat and degradation of parkour, Origins nailed it with its open world. Odyssey and Valhalla followed suit with Ancient Greece and the shores of Norway and England. The games have now come to be known for their fantastic open worlds.

If you've explored all there is to within the AC franchise, here are the seven best open-world games like Assassin's Creed in 2024.

What are the best open-world games like Assassin's Creed in 2024?

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is one of the best RPGs of all time (Image via CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red hit a home run with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Apart from the fantastic story, fun combat, and amazing RPG elements, the most beautiful and noteworthy thing about the game is its world. It's full of life, extremely rewarding, and feels properly lived in.

From the citizens in the city of Novigrad to the villagers of White Orchard and the Vikings of the Skellige Isles, there is always someone to meet or something to see in the world of The Witcher 3

Never once on Geralt's journey will you feel like you're alone; there will always be a monster to slay, a damsel to save, or a goat to fetch. Rightfully so, The Witcher 3 is one of the best RPGs of all time. If you're looking for an open-world game like Assassin's Creed, give it a try. While the gameplay is much different, the fantastic world by itself can deliver an enjoyable experience.

The Witcher 3 can be underwhelming at times, but it is a solid experience otherwise.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West offers a lot of eye candy. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West takes everything that the original did well and improves upon it by leaps and bounds. The biggest improvement is arguably the game's world.

The first title was often criticized because of the lack of life in its open world. The developers seem to have taken the critic's words to heart, as Forbidden West completely knocks it out of the park in this regard.

While exploring, you will often come across settlements, which may even remind you of the small villages in The Witcher 3. There is plenty to do in these settlements, and you can take up a bunch of side quests. The quality of side quests is also largely improved in the sequel. Instead of the usual side quests, you will now get to experience a ton of quality side content.

Most of the quests tie into the story and have wonderful tales to tell. As far as open-world games like Assassin's Creed go, the sheer size and quality of Forbidden West's world are a joy to explore, and you should consider picking it up.

3) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is captivating (Image via Sucker Punch)

When people were asking for more open-world games like Assassin's Creed, the developers at Sucker Punch were probably paying attention.

Ubisoft never gave their fans an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan, but Sucker Punch marvelously scratches that itch with Ghost of Tsushima. The setting is simple: you play as a Samurai in Japan who is fighting off the Mongol Empire's invasion of the Island of Tsushima.

Everything about the game, from the crisp sword combat to the amazing cutscenes, screams top-notch quality. However, nothing shines quite as brightly as the island of Tsushima itself. It is a beautiful setting for a video game, and the developers have done a spectacular job of making it come to life.

The island alone makes Ghost of Tsushima an excellent title. However, once you start to explore, the game pulls you in and showcases its true beauty. The awesome combat and the stunning setting are more than enough to satisfy your need for more open-world games like Assassin's Creed.

There has been talk about Ghost of Tsushima's PC port recently, and it could arrive by the end of 2024.

4) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is marvellous (Image via Konami)

This title is one of the best Metal Gear Solid games out there. Gone are the days when MGS was about sneaking through closed and confined spaces to eliminate your enemies.

The Phantom Pain drops you into the countryside of Afghanistan. The world is vast and full of possibilities; in the older games, you were only in danger when you were out in the open and not hiding inside the shadows. However, this title is an open-world game; therefore, everything is out to kill you.

You play as Big Boss, who is behind enemy lines and is trying to build an army of his own. In proper MGS style, the story is full of twists and turns. However, what steals the show is the excellent stealth and the beautiful open world.

If you've been looking for an open-world game like Assassin's Creed, The Phantom Pain's excellent environment and marvelous stealth mechanics will not disappoint.

5) Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Middle Earth: Shadow of War is a delightful experience (Image via Warner Bros Games)

Shadow of War is way more than what meets the eye. Many people disregard the game as being Lord of the Rings with Batman's combat. However, the systems in this title run way deeper.

Featuring five unique locations to explore, Shadow of War offers plenty of content and variety. The combat is satisfying, and the Talion's abilities do a good job of making the players feel like absolute badasses. The giant fortresses that are crawling with enemies will remind you of the fortresses from Valhalla but are a notch or two above them in terms of the action.

If you enjoyed AC Valhalla and want more open-world games like Assassin's Creed, you cannot go wrong with Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

6) Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Batman: Arkham Knight is the culmination of everything that Rocksteady Studios did right with the first two Batman games. The tale it tells is one of vengeance, and its various twists and turns feel like a punch in the gut.

Its combat is better than ever, the world is bigger than ever, and the visuals are as clean as they have ever been in the franchise. The newly added FEAR takedown system works marvelously and makes stealth sequences a lot more enjoyable. You can cruise around Gotham City in the Batmobile, or you can glide around the open skies and pick off your enemies one at a time.

Arkham gives you a lot of freedom, and its world will always reward you for exploring it. Just following Riddler's questline will give you a taste of what Gotham City has to offer. Definitely add this to your list if you're looking for something akin to the Assassin's Creed experience.

Arkham Knight's switch port leaves a lot to be desired, but its experience on other consoles is unmatched.

7) Hitman

Hitman (Image via YouTube/StealthGamerBR)

I/O Interactive's take on Hitman completely changed what stealth games can be. You are dropped onto an area where your target is located. These areas are vast and full of life, and the developers have paid a ton of attention to even the smallest details.

Stealth is as good as it can be; Agent 47 is equipped with a myriad of tools that he can use to eliminate his opponents. If tools aren't doing it for you, you will be happy to know that the entire environment can be a weapon if need be.

There are a ton of possibilities for how you can eliminate people. You can electrocute people by throwing a battery inside a puddle of water, or you can take the more standard approach and throw a brick at their face.

Hitman is marvelous, and if you miss the days when Assassin's Creed used to put a ton of focus on stealth, give this game a go.

This concludes our list of the seven best open-world games like Assassin's Creed. Check out our other articles covering the latest entry in this iconic franchise:

