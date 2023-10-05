Assassin's Creed Mirage elixir guide: How to heal, elixir locations, and more

Elixirs are staple items in Assassin's Creed Mirage, much like previous installments in the franchise. As you make your way through the streets of Baghdad, you are bound to take damage from enemies, fall actions, and other encounters. This is where these little potions will come in handy to ensure your survival.

You will only be given two health elixirs at the start of the game. Obviously, this quantity wouldn't be enough as you take on stronger enemies and challenges. Fortunately, there is a way to increase your stock of elixirs early in the game.

How to get more elixirs in Assassin's Creed Mirage

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, there are two primary methods for acquiring elixirs to replenish your health. You can either purchase them from traders or loot them from enemies and chests.

You can purchase elixirs from traders in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

For 30 coins, you can buy elixirs from various traders located throughout the city. This method provides a consistent and reliable way to obtain these healing potions. Additionally, consider using Merchant Favor Coins to reduce the elixir's cost.

Obtain elixirs from Assassin's Creed Mirage Chest (Image via Ubisoft)

Alternatively, you can also obtain elixirs by looting enemies and chests. You can find them inside blue crates, which are scattered across the map but are more commonly found inside restricted areas. Aside from elixirs, you can also loot a handful of useful items in these chests.

It's worth noting that you don't always get elixirs in every chest you encounter, so this method is less dependable for maintaining a steady supply.

You can pickpocket elixirs from NPCs (Image via Ubisoft)

If you're into unconventional ways of acquiring items, you can also pickpocket NPCs for some health potions. It's a great method if you badly need these resources for an upcoming tough challenge and you're short on coins.

Pickpocketing is a tricky business in the game, though. To do this, you have to hit the interaction button at the right time when the line falls within the blue shape.

How to increase elixir capacity in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Elixir Pocket skill (Image via Ubisoft)

Unfortunately, you only get a maximum of two elixir capacity at the start of the game. Increasing this capacity requires you to invest in Elixit Pocket under the Trickster skill tree, which costs two skill points to unlock.

By unlocking the Elixir Pocket skill, you can carry one extra elixir with you during your missions.

How to heal in Assassin's Creed Mirage

You can use elixirs to heal Basim. Here's how to use them:

On Keyboard : Press the "H" key on your keyboard to use an Elixir. This is the default keybinding, but you can change it in the game's settings if you prefer a different key.

: Press the "H" key on your keyboard to use an Elixir. This is the default keybinding, but you can change it in the game's settings if you prefer a different key. On Xbox or PS5: Press the down button on your D-pad to use an Elixir when playing on Xbox or PS5.

As mentioned, you only have limited slots for elixirs, so use them wisely and sparingly to ensure you have enough to heal when needed.

You can also heal by picking up food or wearing the Abbasid Knight Outfit, which regenerates health every two seconds.

This wraps up our Assassin's Creed Mirage elixir guide.