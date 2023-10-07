Assassin's Creed Mirage Talisman list: How to unlock all cosmetic charms

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the new installment in the franchise that tells the story of Basim, a man living in Baghdad in the ninth century fighting for justice. His journey brings some nuance to the origins of Assassin's Creed and also features some of the best mechanics in the franchise. The game has a large map to explore, and there are several collectibles scattered across the areas.

Cosmetic charms or talismans are interesting objects that you can pick up as you explore the map. If you want to know where you can get all of them, keep reading to the end of this article.

How to unlock all talismans in Assassin's Creed Mirage

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can use a talisman as a cosmetic improvement (Image via Ubisoft)

Talismans are purely aesthetic additions in Assassin's Creed Mirage, so using them will not improve any of your skills or add any new mechanics to your character. They do, however, make Basim stand out from the crowd.

Below is a list of every talisman in the game and how to unlock it.

Apprentice Talisman

To obtain this talisman, you must murder a member of the Order. This will give you Apprentice status and the corresponding talisman.

Novice Talisman

To get the Novice Talisman in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you need to kill two members of The Order.

Disciple Talisman

To get the Disciple Talisman, you need to continue killing members of The Order. This item will automatically unlock after you kill three of them.

Assassin Talisman

There are plenty of talismans in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

To obtain the Assassin rank, you must kill four members of The Order. This will give you a talisman.

Master Talisman

This talisman is obtained by killing five members of The Order.

Scarab Talisman

The Scarab Talisman is carved in the shape of a beetle. It represents ancient Egypt, the ancestral home of the Hidden Ones. You can buy it for 180 Dirhams from shopkeepers in Baghdad Bound.

Lion's Head Talisman

The Persian myths are present in Assassin's Creed Mirage. One reference is the Lion's Head Talisman, which recalls the legend of the mythological hero Rostan. You can buy it from shopkeepers for 90 Dirhams starting in Baghdad Bound.

Jeweled Talisman

This is a luxurious talisman made of gold and gems. It costs 135 Dirhams and can be purchased from vendors starting in Baghdad Bound.

Knight's Talisman

If you want the Knight's Talisman, you must first solve The Gift.

Horned Lion Talisman

To obtain this magnificent horned lion talisman, you must first solve the Enigma Left Behind.

Bedouin Talisman

Solve the Gift For You riddle, and you will be rewarded with the Bedouin Talisman.

Monstrous Talisman

The Monstrous Talisman can only be obtained by giving the secret seventh lost book to Al-Jahiz.

Rebel Talisman

Solve the Surrender riddle to obtain the Rebel's Talisman.

Eldritch Talisman

To obtain the Eldritch Talisman, solve the Reap from the Ruins riddle.

Mysterious Talisman

Solve the Delight By The Dome riddle to obtain the Mysterious Talisman.

Hourglass of Time

For those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition, the Hourglass Talisman is a DLC item included in this version of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

As you can see, the use of different talismans in Assassin's Creed Mirage can give Basim more options for customization. Some can be obtained automatically by performing certain actions, while others require effort, such as those related to solving puzzles.

If you are interested in learning more about the game's combat, you can check out our Combat Guide, which explains in detail how to fight, parry, and dodge.