Starfield player spawns 10,000 milk cartons to push the game's physics to its limit

Starfield is easily the most ambitious game from Bethesda Game Studios, which is known for making some truly amazing role-playing experiences. While the game might not be breaking new ground when it comes to its raw visual fidelity or gameplay systems, it does deliver a rather compelling narrative, complete with a mesmerizing open-world experience.

Among the many things that fans have come to love about Bethesda Game Studios' latest role-playing game, is the physics and the way every single object interacts with the world. In order to test the extent of the game's physics simulation, a player used mods to summon not one, not two, but 10,000 milk cartons on the top of one of the tallest buildings in the title.

The results of the player's physics-based experiment in Starfield yielded some really mesmerizing results.

Starfield features the most complex and jaw-dropping physics simulation system in any open-world game to date

One of the most attractive aspects of any Bethesda Game Studios title is modding support and the creativity of the community surrounding it. This physics-based experiment comes courtesy of YouTuber "Dennios." He modded his copy of Starfield on PC allowing him to spawn roughly 10,000 milk cartons. He then dropped all of them from the top of one of the tallest buildings in the game at the same time.

Instead of the cartons clipping into one another or disappearing into low-detailed texture meshes, they all plummeted down the building, much like how they would in the real world. It is truly impressive how Bethesda created such an amazing physics rendering system for their game, despite it playing a very minute role in the moment-to-moment gameplay loop.

Much like Nintendo's open-world sandbox masterpiece, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and its sequel - Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield's physics-based interactions and simulations are notable highlights of the title as they make the open-world much more believable and immersive.

The Creation Engine has always been a technical marvel when it comes to simulating inanimate objects and the life-like interactions between them and the game's environment. While the engine lacks visual flair, it makes up for it with its capability to render detailed physics-based interactions and rag-doll effects. This is something other highly sophisticated engines struggle with.

Bethesda has leveraged the massive improvements made to the latest iteration of the Creation Engine to enhance the quality of physics-based rendering and interactions in their games. It remains to be seen how players, and more importantly modders, are able to harness the improvements made to the engine, to create some breathtaking mods for Starfield.