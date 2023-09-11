Starfield players makes a list of over 30 features the game needs, and we agree

Starfield is undoubtedly one of the biggest RPGs of this year, with much anticipation and hype following it up until its release earlier this month. With that said, it is Bethesda Game Studios' most feature-rich game as well. However, many fans have pointed out various quality-of-life features missing from the massive sci-fi open-world RPG.

These range from the mundane (like better UI) to more oddball ones (like drivable vehicles on planets). Let's take a look at them and see how they can improve Starfield.

Exploring over 30 tweaks to Starfield suggested by fans

Here's the list:

Dedicated city/settlement maps to aid exploration

"Traversal" mode i.e. reduced galaxy size to make interstellar ship flight bearable

Small ground vehicles like rovers and buggies to get around faster

Give ship crew the ability to pilot ships and engage in combat when aboard

Fallout-like radio stations for players to listen to music

Greater variety in planet outposts

More melee weapons for increased loot variety

Dedicated healing function

Dedicated suit/helmet function

Danger zones with loot between planets

Add the ship's layout in ship builder

Separate and add Junk inventory tab

Add item "lock" feature in inventory to prevent accidental selling

Centralized outpost storage systems

Add item comparison cards

Add radiant/NPC schedule system

Overhauled menu and inventory UI

Overhauled in-game economy

Tweaked NPC walk speed/auto walk

Less menu/pause interactions

Put digipicks in new inventory tab

Explain suit protection better

Allow opening doors while in scan mode

Interchangeable weapon & suit mods

Preview HABS in ship builder with better descriptions

Instant eat option for food found in the environment

Preview clothes during pick up

Quicker movement up and down ladders

More specifics for ship building errors

Overhauled difficulty curve

Fixed in-game planet filters

Fixed New Atlantis trees and foliage

A good chunk of these complaints make sense. For instance, the world is way too big to make ship flight across the depths of space between planets any fun. Yes, this has been done for immersion's sake, but when said immersion bogs down the fun factor, then things may need to be scaled back. Having companions feature a bit more utility would be great too, but this may be impractical.

Starfield's companions are NPCs encountered over the course of the narrative, each possessing unique personalities, capabilities, skills, and more. Since the player has a crew to help them out, it would make sense that they should actually be useful instead of just providing stat bonuses. Having a companion pilot your ship while you sneak aboard an enemy ship to steal it sounds perfectly reasonable. However, that is not possible as of yet.

Others make for wonderful additions or changes too, like less cumbersome UI, faster ladder movement, and more. Some elements that are RPG staples are also missing, like locking items in the inventory so you do not end up accidentally selling them. Previous looter RPGs have had this feature, such as Borderlands 3.

It is unlikely drivable vehicles will ever get added to Starfield, as their exclusion appears to be a deliberate design choice. Given how planets essentially drop you off within a container outlined by invisible walls, it makes sense as to why land vehicles are not included. It may even be a technical shortcoming, given the studio's past history with their games and engine.

At the end of the day, Bethesda Game Studios should at least consider the reasonable options on the fan list since they are not just feasible but also go a long way in enhancing gameplay. Thus far, the best thing we have is mods for Starfield, which players have to make do with.