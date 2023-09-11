Starfield has been making waves ever since its September 6, 2023, release for PC and Xbox Series X/S. The space RPG from Bethesda Game Studios has also been embroiled in a bit of controversy lately, with players criticizing the lack of free roam. In conjunction with the immense volume of loading screens, this makes for a disjointed experience.

Thankfully, a mod may just help solve this glaring issue. Read on to learn more about how the mod works and how to enable it.

New Starfield mod lets players free roam in space and build outposts

This particular “mod” comes courtesy of Reddit user WeirdConcern466. As depicted in the Reddit post embedded above, the mod allows the character to freely roam the vastness of space.

Players can leave their Ships at any time during orbit and explore nearby in-game objects, such as asteroids. Some players using the mod have even managed to board asteroids and build outposts on them.

This has drawn in a great deal of excitement within the playerbase, with some players wondering how space combat and infiltration missions would pan out.

Keep in mind that this mod simply removes the block that disables players from leaving their Ships in space. It does not add any additional features or improvements and is quite barebones in nature. As such, the mod may unintentionally break certain gameplay sections if incorrectly used - so be warned.

The release of the mod brings with it an important question - why did Bethesda not enable this feature by default? The mod is, for the most part, quite stable. Thus, the entire situation seems like a missed opportunity.

How do players enable the free roam Starfield mod?

Enabling this particular Starfield mod requires the use of console commands. Console commands are currently available only for PC and can be toggled via the tilde (~) key. Enter the console and input the following two lines of code:

player.setpos x 10

setgravityscale 0

The commands must be executed while you are in the Ship’s cockpit. Additionally, you must not be piloting the Ship at the time.

To deactivate the mod, simply teleport back into your Ship and type in “setgravityscale 1” into the console commands.

Using console commands will mark your save as being modded and will disable achievements. A workaround for this issue is to use yet another mod, such as the “Baka Achievement Enabler” (SFSE), to remove this restriction.

Starfield is a massive role-playing action-adventure title from Bethesda Game Studios. The game takes place in the vastness of space as players engage in an intergalactic journey. The game was released on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.