Steam Awards 2021 winners in all categories listed

Steam has officially unveiled the winners of the 2021 Steam Awards across all of the different categories, from Game of the Year to Labor of Love.

Steam, the biggest PC gaming platform, hosts the Steam Awards towards the end of every year. The player driven award aims to crown the best games according to player choices.

During the Halloween Sale, players are encouraged to nominate titles for 10 different categories of the Steam Awards, according to the description. Then during the Steam Winter Sale, players vote between the 5 most nominated titles for each category to pick the winners for the Steam Awards.

The winners of Steam Awards 2021

All in all there are a total of ten categories for the Steam awards. As an entirely player driven endeavor, the choices totally depend on the playerbase. While a lot of games are excluded for not being available on PC or Steam, as the most popular PC marketplace, Steam still covers the majority of games out there.

Game of the Year

Winner - Resident Evil Village

Other Nominees -

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Winner - Cooking Simulator VR

Other Nominees -

Sniper Elite VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect you to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

Labor of Love

Winner - Terraria

Other Nominees -

Dota 2

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Better with Friends

Winner - It Takes Two

Other Nominees -

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Winner - Forza Horizon 5

Other Nominees -

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmeres II

Bright Memory Infinite

Most Innovative Gameplay

Winner - Deathloop

Other Nominees -

Inscryption

Twelve Minute

Moncage

Loop Hero

Best Game you Suck at

Winner - Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition

Other Nominees -

World War Z Aftermath

Naraka Bladepoint

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield IV

Best Soundtrack

Winner - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Other Nominees -

Nier Replicat

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear Strive

Deamon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story-rich Game

Winner - Cyberpunk 2077

Other Nominees -

Life is Strange True Colors

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect Legenday Edition

Sit back and Relax

Winner - Farming Simulator 22

Other Nominees -

Unpacking

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Townscaper

Dorfromantik

The Steam Winter Sale will last until January 5 (10 AM PDT), which is one of the best times for players to pick up the Steam Award winning titles.

