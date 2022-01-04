×
Steam Awards 2021 winners in all categories listed

Steam Awards 2021 has officially crowned the winners (Image by Steam)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Jan 04, 2022 10:11 PM IST
Steam has officially unveiled the winners of the 2021 Steam Awards across all of the different categories, from Game of the Year to Labor of Love.

Steam, the biggest PC gaming platform, hosts the Steam Awards towards the end of every year. The player driven award aims to crown the best games according to player choices.

During the Halloween Sale, players are encouraged to nominate titles for 10 different categories of the Steam Awards, according to the description. Then during the Steam Winter Sale, players vote between the 5 most nominated titles for each category to pick the winners for the Steam Awards.

The winners of Steam Awards 2021

All in all there are a total of ten categories for the Steam awards. As an entirely player driven endeavor, the choices totally depend on the playerbase. While a lot of games are excluded for not being available on PC or Steam, as the most popular PC marketplace, Steam still covers the majority of games out there.

We're pleased to announce your 2021 Steam Awards Winners!Congratulations to Resident Evil Village, Terraria, Deathloop, It Takes Two, and more - check out the full list of winners here: store.steampowered.com/steamawards

Game of the Year

Winner - Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village wins Steam's Game of The Year!Congrats @RE_Games @dev1_official @ImKatastrophe #REBHFun #ResidentEvil #ResidentEvilVillage #steamawards https://t.co/MFMWWTLWc7

Other Nominees -

  • Valheim
  • New World
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Winner - Cooking Simulator VR

Cooking Simulator VR became the VR Game of the Year in the 2021 #steamawards!Thank you so much for your support💕 https://t.co/veQTyNC8O3

Other Nominees -

  • Sniper Elite VR
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
  • I Expect you to Die 2
  • Blair Witch VR Edition

Labor of Love

Winner - Terraria

Thanks to your support of our team and Terraria, we've won the Labor of Love #steamawards! It's been such an incredible journey to share with all of you. <3 bit.ly/3EUvIpQ https://t.co/FU2xuq6Drq

Other Nominees -

  • Dota 2
  • Rust
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Apex Legends

Better with Friends

Winner - It Takes Two

Amazing win at #TheGameAwards last night! 🥳🏆 From the bottom of all our hearts at Hazelight - Thank you for the love you all show for #ItTakesTwo ❤️🤩 https://t.co/VEJCeSXVhp

Other Nominees -

  • Valheim
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Halo Infinite
  • Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Winner - Forza Horizon 5

New year, new livery! Get the special New Years Eve liveried 1969 @Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe in both #ForzaHorizon4 and #ForzaHorizon5 right this instant! https://t.co/GJG4aFLVRt

Other Nominees -

  • Psychonauts 2
  • Subnautica: Below Zero
  • Little Nightmeres II
  • Bright Memory Infinite

Most Innovative Gameplay

Winner - Deathloop

What a way to start the new year. 🥳 Thank you for making us your 2021 Most Innovative Gameplay winner for the #SteamAwards! https://t.co/GAkAPSuJEA

Other Nominees -

  • Inscryption
  • Twelve Minute
  • Moncage
  • Loop Hero

Best Game you Suck at

Winner - Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition

We have won the #Steam award for “Best Game You Suck At” category! We’d like to thank everyone for their votes and amazing support! 🌱#Nioh2 #Nioh2CE #steamawards twitter.com/steam/status/1… https://t.co/jVEtBMDrVX

Other Nominees -

  • World War Z Aftermath
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Battlefield IV

Best Soundtrack

Winner - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

We won Best Soundtrack in the 2021 @Steam awards! Thank you all for voting 🤘❤️Check out all the winners and nominees: store.steampowered.com/SteamAwards https://t.co/oDpIwpgWO4

Other Nominees -

  • Nier Replicat
  • Persona 5 Strikers
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Deamon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story-rich Game

Winner - Cyberpunk 2077

We couldn't have asked for a better start to 2022. Thank you for voting #Cyberpunk2077 the winner in the "Outstanding Story-Rich Game" category! 💛 https://t.co/juWl2Uhscj

Other Nominees -

  • Life is Strange True Colors
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Days Gone
  • Mass Effect Legenday Edition

Sit back and Relax

Winner - Farming Simulator 22

LET THE GOOD TIMES GROW! Farming Simulator 22 is out now on PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia. youtube.com/watch?v=Kd1Qey… https://t.co/xcKbsmwiL6

Other Nominees -

  • Unpacking
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
  • Townscaper
  • Dorfromantik

The Steam Winter Sale will last until January 5 (10 AM PDT), which is one of the best times for players to pick up the Steam Award winning titles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
