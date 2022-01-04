Steam Awards 2021 winners in all categories listed

Steam has officially unveiled the winners of the 2021 Steam Awards across all of the different categories, from Game of the Year to Labor of Love.
Steam, the biggest PC gaming platform, hosts the Steam Awards towards the end of every year. The player driven award aims to crown the best games according to player choices.
During the Halloween Sale, players are encouraged to nominate titles for 10 different categories of the Steam Awards, according to the description. Then during the Steam Winter Sale, players vote between the 5 most nominated titles for each category to pick the winners for the Steam Awards.
The winners of Steam Awards 2021
All in all there are a total of ten categories for the Steam awards. As an entirely player driven endeavor, the choices totally depend on the playerbase. While a lot of games are excluded for not being available on PC or Steam, as the most popular PC marketplace, Steam still covers the majority of games out there.
Game of the Year
Winner - Resident Evil Village
Other Nominees -
- Valheim
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
Winner - Cooking Simulator VR
Other Nominees -
- Sniper Elite VR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect you to Die 2
- Blair Witch VR Edition
Labor of Love
Winner - Terraria
Other Nominees -
- Dota 2
- Rust
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
Better with Friends
Winner - It Takes Two
Other Nominees -
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- Crab Game
Outstanding Visual Style
Winner - Forza Horizon 5
Other Nominees -
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Little Nightmeres II
- Bright Memory Infinite
Most Innovative Gameplay
Winner - Deathloop
Other Nominees -
- Inscryption
- Twelve Minute
- Moncage
- Loop Hero
Best Game you Suck at
Winner - Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition
Other Nominees -
- World War Z Aftermath
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Age of Empires IV
- Battlefield IV
Best Soundtrack
Winner - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Other Nominees -
- Nier Replicat
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Deamon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
Outstanding Story-rich Game
Winner - Cyberpunk 2077
Other Nominees -
- Life is Strange True Colors
- Resident Evil Village
- Days Gone
- Mass Effect Legenday Edition
Sit back and Relax
Winner - Farming Simulator 22
Other Nominees -
- Unpacking
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Townscaper
- Dorfromantik
The Steam Winter Sale will last until January 5 (10 AM PDT), which is one of the best times for players to pick up the Steam Award winning titles.