All Steam Awards 2023 winners

The results for The Steam Awards 2023 are now out, and Baldur's Gate 3 has been voted as the GOTY. With over 40 million votes being cast ahead of this year's ceremony, the community has come together to choose their winners across different categories. There were plenty of categories, each with its host of nominations. However, only the best of the best are under the spotlight now that the results have been declared.

Baldur's Gate 3 winning the title of the best game at The Steam Awards 2023 isn't a surprise. After all, it did the same at The Game Awards 2023 last month, where Larian Studios managed to secure six awards, including the coveted GOTY. While the number of categories at The Steam Awards 2023 was lesser, Baldur's Gate 3 has managed to secure two rewards.

Let's take a look at all the category winners as selected by the Steam community.

All The Steam Awards 2023 category winners and nominees

The Steam Awards 2023 had 11 categories, each with five nominees. The winners in each group are as follows:

Game of the Year

Winner

Baldur's Gate 3

Other Nominees

Resident Evil 4

EA FC 24

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

VR Game of the Year

Winner

Labyrinthine

Other Nominees

Ghosts of Tabor

Gorilla Tag

I Expect You to Die 3

F1 23

Labor of Love Award

Winner

Red Dead Redemption 2

Other Nominees

DOTA 2

Apex Legends

Deep Rock Galactic

Rust

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Winner

Hogwarts Legacy

Other Nominees

Dredge

The Outlast Trials

Diablo 4

Brotato

Better With Friends

Winner

Lethal Company

Other Nominees

Sons of the Forest

Party Animals

Darktide

Sunkenland

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Winner

Atomic Heart

Other Nominees

Cocoon

Inward

Darkest Dungeon 2

High on Life

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Winner

Starfield

Other Nominees

Remnant 2

Contraband Police

Shadows of Doubt

Your Only Move is Hustle

Best Game You Suck At

Winner

Sifu

Other Nominees

Street Fighter 6

EA FC 24

Overwatch 2

Lords of the Fallen

Best Soundtrack

Winner

The Last of Us Part 1

Other Nominees

Persona 5 Tactica

Pizza Tower

Chants of Sennar

Hi-Fi Rush

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Winner

Baldur's Gate 3

Other Nominees

Love is All Around

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Lies of P

Sit Back and Relax

Winner

Dave the Diver

Other Nominees

Potion Craft

Train Sim World 4

Coral Island

Cities Skylines 2

Aside from Baldur's Gate 3, new indie sensation Lethal Company has also managed to bag a winner's position at The Steam Awards 2023.