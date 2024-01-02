All Steam Awards 2023 winners

The results for The Steam Awards 2023 are now out, and Baldur's Gate 3 has been voted as the GOTY. With over 40 million votes being cast ahead of this year's ceremony, the community has come together to choose their winners across different categories. There were plenty of categories, each with its host of nominations. However, only the best of the best are under the spotlight now that the results have been declared.
Baldur's Gate 3 winning the title of the best game at The Steam Awards 2023 isn't a surprise. After all, it did the same at The Game Awards 2023 last month, where Larian Studios managed to secure six awards, including the coveted GOTY. While the number of categories at The Steam Awards 2023 was lesser, Baldur's Gate 3 has managed to secure two rewards.
Let's take a look at all the category winners as selected by the Steam community.
All The Steam Awards 2023 category winners and nominees
The Steam Awards 2023 had 11 categories, each with five nominees. The winners in each group are as follows:
Game of the Year
Winner
- Baldur's Gate 3
Other Nominees
- Resident Evil 4
- EA FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
VR Game of the Year
Winner
- Labyrinthine
Other Nominees
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Gorilla Tag
- I Expect You to Die 3
- F1 23
Labor of Love Award
Winner
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Other Nominees
- DOTA 2
- Apex Legends
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Rust
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
Winner
- Hogwarts Legacy
Other Nominees
- Dredge
- The Outlast Trials
- Diablo 4
- Brotato
Better With Friends
Winner
- Lethal Company
Other Nominees
- Sons of the Forest
- Party Animals
- Darktide
- Sunkenland
Outstanding Visual Style Award
Winner
- Atomic Heart
Other Nominees
- Cocoon
- Inward
- Darkest Dungeon 2
- High on Life
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
Winner
- Starfield
Other Nominees
- Remnant 2
- Contraband Police
- Shadows of Doubt
- Your Only Move is Hustle
Best Game You Suck At
Winner
- Sifu
Other Nominees
- Street Fighter 6
- EA FC 24
- Overwatch 2
- Lords of the Fallen
Best Soundtrack
Winner
- The Last of Us Part 1
Other Nominees
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Pizza Tower
- Chants of Sennar
- Hi-Fi Rush
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
Winner
- Baldur's Gate 3
Other Nominees
- Love is All Around
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Lies of P
Sit Back and Relax
Winner
- Dave the Diver
Other Nominees
- Potion Craft
- Train Sim World 4
- Coral Island
- Cities Skylines 2
Aside from Baldur's Gate 3, new indie sensation Lethal Company has also managed to bag a winner's position at The Steam Awards 2023.