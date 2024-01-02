Esports & Gaming

All Steam Awards 2023 winners

By Arka Sarkar
Modified Jan 02, 2024 19:03 GMT
Starfield and Baldur
Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3 are among the winners (Images via Larian, Bethesda)

The results for The Steam Awards 2023 are now out, and Baldur's Gate 3 has been voted as the GOTY. With over 40 million votes being cast ahead of this year's ceremony, the community has come together to choose their winners across different categories. There were plenty of categories, each with its host of nominations. However, only the best of the best are under the spotlight now that the results have been declared.

Baldur's Gate 3 winning the title of the best game at The Steam Awards 2023 isn't a surprise. After all, it did the same at The Game Awards 2023 last month, where Larian Studios managed to secure six awards, including the coveted GOTY. While the number of categories at The Steam Awards 2023 was lesser, Baldur's Gate 3 has managed to secure two rewards.

Let's take a look at all the category winners as selected by the Steam community.

All The Steam Awards 2023 category winners and nominees

The Steam Awards 2023 had 11 categories, each with five nominees. The winners in each group are as follows:

Game of the Year

Winner

  • Baldur's Gate 3

Other Nominees

  • Resident Evil 4
  • EA FC 24
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Lethal Company

VR Game of the Year

Winner

  • Labyrinthine

Other Nominees

  • Ghosts of Tabor
  • Gorilla Tag
  • I Expect You to Die 3
  • F1 23

Labor of Love Award

Winner

  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Other Nominees

  • DOTA 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Rust

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Winner

  • Hogwarts Legacy

Other Nominees

  • Dredge
  • The Outlast Trials
  • Diablo 4
  • Brotato

Better With Friends

Winner

  • Lethal Company

Other Nominees

  • Sons of the Forest
  • Party Animals
  • Darktide
  • Sunkenland

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Winner

  • Atomic Heart

Other Nominees

  • Cocoon
  • Inward
  • Darkest Dungeon 2
  • High on Life

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Winner

  • Starfield

Other Nominees

  • Remnant 2
  • Contraband Police
  • Shadows of Doubt
  • Your Only Move is Hustle

Best Game You Suck At

Winner

  • Sifu

Other Nominees

  • Street Fighter 6
  • EA FC 24
  • Overwatch 2
  • Lords of the Fallen

Best Soundtrack

Winner

  • The Last of Us Part 1

Other Nominees

  • Persona 5 Tactica
  • Pizza Tower
  • Chants of Sennar
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Winner

  • Baldur's Gate 3

Other Nominees

  • Love is All Around
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  • Lies of P

Sit Back and Relax

Winner

  • Dave the Diver

Other Nominees

  • Potion Craft
  • Train Sim World 4
  • Coral Island
  • Cities Skylines 2

Aside from Baldur's Gate 3, new indie sensation Lethal Company has also managed to bag a winner's position at The Steam Awards 2023.

