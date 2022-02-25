Steam Deck preorder timings and how to order (Feb 25)

It’s almost time. Valve’s revolutionary handheld gaming device, Steam Deck, had already become a worldwide sensation prior to its launch.

The device is built on a custom AMD SOC, similar to that of the current-gen consoles, PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. While the Deck runs a custom build of Linux and SteamOS 3.0, with the use of Wine and Proton, Valve aims to bring the entirety of the Steam library onto the device.

Previously, interested players from selective regions were able to pre-book their Steam Deck, and the pre-order is set to go live today.

When do Steam Deck pre-orders go live?

While the Steam Deck was originally set to be launched back in December last year, Valve decided to delay it and deliver on the expectations. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the device, Valve has been working hard to classify games in one of three categories - Verified, Playable, and Unsupported - based on expected performance.

Valve opened the prebooking period for Deck back in July 2021, for select regions, where players were able to reserve their Deck by paying $5. Today, those who have pre-booked their Deck will finally get a chance to pre-order it, which will be delivered starting February 28, 2022.

Players will be able to pre-order their device from:

10.00 AM PST

1.00 PM EST

6.00 PM GMT

7.00 PM CET

11.30 PM IST

How to order the Steam Deck

After months of waiting, today, players will finally be able to book the revolutionary handheld Device, Steam Deck. Starting at 10.00 AM PST, those who have previously pre-booked a Deck will get an email from Valve which will have the link to the payment gateway.

There are three different versions of the Deck, and other than storage, there is no other difference in performance between the units. Players will only be able to buy the version of Deck they pre-booked. Exchanging it for other versions is not an option.

In the payment gateway, players will need to pay the full price of the device, excluding the $5 prebooking fee. Shipping prices are included in the device. The payment gateway link will be valid for three days or 72 hours, after which it will move on to the next person in line.

