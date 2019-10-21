Steam Remote Play: PC Players Rejoice! You can now play multiplayer without owning a game

Valve has just announced Steam Remote Play, a revolutionary new addition to the Steam platform. Steam Remote Play allows a player to host a multiplayer game and then invite them to play with them. The best part? You don't even need to own the game in order to play with them.

So when WWE 2K20 and NBA 2K20 hit the Steam store, you or your friends will not need multiple copies to play the game! One of you can simply "host" the game. Here's how you can do that.

Launch the game (which has multiplayer or screen sharing) Go to your Friends List > Right click on your friend > Select Remote Play Together Your friend will connect and that's it!

You would ideally need another controller in order to remote play with your friend. You don't necessarily need one and if you don't have a controller, you can choose to share controls from your keyboard as well. It's not really recommended to do that though as it can get hard to play.

Steam Remote Play is currently still in Beta but you will have access to the feature. In the meantime, there will also be several games on sale over the next 2 months and you can choose what multiplayer games you would like to play with your friends.

But now there is finally an easier way for PC players to play multiplayer games in a single owned game. They are not limited to the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and consoles alone. Cloud gaming and cloud technologies have come very far and they are likely to be the future of gaming.

With Google Stadia, Microsoft's Project xCloud and Valve's collaborations in the cloud gaming space, gaming will become convenient and more accessible to players like never before in history.