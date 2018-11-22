×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Steam Sale: 8 great games you can get for 40% and above off

Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    22 Nov 2018, 08:18 IST

The Steam Autumn Sale is ON!
The Steam Autumn Sale is ON!

Say what you want about the holiday season - at the very least, it's a great opportunity to save money on cool stuff. Whether it's a big screen TV, a pair of Batman socks, or a Blu-Ray collection of Batman movies you can watch on your big screen TV while wearing your Batman socks, there's plenty of deals going around.

Right now, Steam is running their Autumn Sale and there are some really incredible bargains available. How man? Well, at least eight, anyway. Which is why we're going to list eight of them. We tried to keep the genres varied, so there's something for everyone on here.

All these specials run under November 27th.

#8 Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gold Edition - $39.97 (69% off $127.92)

Civilization VI
Civilization VI

While not the most critically acclaimed entry in the series, there's still plenty to like in Civilization VI. The gold edition contains the game, plus all the currently released DLC packs and expansions. You can also just get the game alone for $17.99, which is a savings of 60%.

#7 Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Square Enix has done a pretty decent job of bringing the Tomb Raider series back to respectability. The latest entry, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is half off right now, and is definitely worth checking out at this price.

#6. NieR: Automata - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

NieR: Automata
NieR: Automata

Another Square Enix title, NieR: Automata is a third-person sci-fi action game set on a future Earth that's controlled by robots. Aw, man, not again. Fortunately, it's also a lot of fun.

#5 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition - $19.99 (60% off $49.99)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

If you haven't played this absolutely epic RPG from CD Projekt Red, this is the perfect time to pick it up for cheap. It contains the full game and all the DLC, including two expansions that are as huge as an entire game on their own.

#4 No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky

Chances are, you probably didn't pick this title up at launch, considering the ridiculous amount of negative press surrounding it. However, Hello Games has worked tirelessly over two years to build on the game and these days, it's an absolute monster of a game. At this price, it's a no-brainer to pick up.

#3 NBA 2K19 - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

NBA 2K19
NBA 2K19

If you're an NBA fan and a gamer, this is a great deal.

#2 Sonic Mania - $6.79 (66% off $19.99)

Sonic Mania
Sonic Mania

If you grew up with the 2D adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog - or if you're just a fan - Sonic Mania is a must-have. A re-imagining of some classic Sonic levels, this takes everything people loved about those early games and turns the dial-up hard.

#1 WWE 2K19: Digital Deluxe Version -$44.99 (50% off $89.99)

WWE 2K19
WWE 2K19

Finally, for WWE fans, this is a "oh hell yeah" of a deal (you see what I did there? Huh? HUH? Never mind). This version, which sells for less than the full retail price of the stand-alone version, contains the full game and the season pass. That gives you access to all the DLC as well as access to all the game's unlockables.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE 2K19 NBA 2k19: News, Ratings & Updates Steam Sale
Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
Kevin Sullivan has been writing about games on video game websites since there were video game websites. Starting in 1998 in his dorm room at Iowa State University, he's built a writing career with his low key humor, love of pop culture and conversational writing style. He's written previously for Uproxx, Nuclear Salad, and Austin.com. He also currently writes Pro Wrestling news and features right here! at Sportskeeda! He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
Video Game News: Steam Autumn Sale now live with 2018...
RELATED STORY
Xbox News: Black Friday Sale till November 26
RELATED STORY
10 Best Open World Games You Can Play in Xbox, PS4 & PC
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cheap Xbox One Games Available (Single Player)
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Get your hands on Origin access games...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: FIFA 19, God of War amongst the games available...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PC Video Games that we grew up playing
RELATED STORY
Chronicling the many problems with Assassin's Creed...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite System Requirements For PC, MAC, Android & iOS
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best PS4 Games of All Time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us