Steam Sale: 8 great games you can get for 40% and above off

The Steam Autumn Sale is ON!

Say what you want about the holiday season - at the very least, it's a great opportunity to save money on cool stuff. Whether it's a big screen TV, a pair of Batman socks, or a Blu-Ray collection of Batman movies you can watch on your big screen TV while wearing your Batman socks, there's plenty of deals going around.

Right now, Steam is running their Autumn Sale and there are some really incredible bargains available. How man? Well, at least eight, anyway. Which is why we're going to list eight of them. We tried to keep the genres varied, so there's something for everyone on here.

All these specials run under November 27th.

#8 Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gold Edition - $39.97 (69% off $127.92)

Civilization VI

While not the most critically acclaimed entry in the series, there's still plenty to like in Civilization VI. The gold edition contains the game, plus all the currently released DLC packs and expansions. You can also just get the game alone for $17.99, which is a savings of 60%.

#7 Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Square Enix has done a pretty decent job of bringing the Tomb Raider series back to respectability. The latest entry, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is half off right now, and is definitely worth checking out at this price.

#6. NieR: Automata - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

NieR: Automata

Another Square Enix title, NieR: Automata is a third-person sci-fi action game set on a future Earth that's controlled by robots. Aw, man, not again. Fortunately, it's also a lot of fun.

#5 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition - $19.99 (60% off $49.99)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

If you haven't played this absolutely epic RPG from CD Projekt Red, this is the perfect time to pick it up for cheap. It contains the full game and all the DLC, including two expansions that are as huge as an entire game on their own.

#4 No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

No Man's Sky

Chances are, you probably didn't pick this title up at launch, considering the ridiculous amount of negative press surrounding it. However, Hello Games has worked tirelessly over two years to build on the game and these days, it's an absolute monster of a game. At this price, it's a no-brainer to pick up.

#3 NBA 2K19 - $29.99 (50% off $59.99)

NBA 2K19

If you're an NBA fan and a gamer, this is a great deal.

#2 Sonic Mania - $6.79 (66% off $19.99)

Sonic Mania

If you grew up with the 2D adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog - or if you're just a fan - Sonic Mania is a must-have. A re-imagining of some classic Sonic levels, this takes everything people loved about those early games and turns the dial-up hard.

#1 WWE 2K19: Digital Deluxe Version -$44.99 (50% off $89.99)

WWE 2K19

Finally, for WWE fans, this is a "oh hell yeah" of a deal (you see what I did there? Huh? HUH? Never mind). This version, which sells for less than the full retail price of the stand-alone version, contains the full game and the season pass. That gives you access to all the DLC as well as access to all the game's unlockables.