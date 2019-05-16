Steam Summer Sale 2019 dates leaked

Steam Summer Sale

That time of year is again upon us. The dates of Steam Summer Sale 2019 has been leaked on Steam China. It is stated in the leak that the sales will kick off on June 25 and will last for a fortnight ending on July 9.

Although Steam sales lost the charm over the years mostly due to the disappearance of the flash sales throughout the days of summer sales, it still remains one of the best times to embellish your Steam library. With the dates being leaked, you can now start to sort out your Steam wishlist ahead of time.

It will be interesting to see how much the prices drop for the popular titles that came out in the last few months. So, titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Risk of Rain 2, etc. will be on our careful watch. Moreover, it is yet to be seen whether Valve will pull off anything entirely unique since Epic Games is increasingly taking over the PC games market.

Also, a note to the DOTA 2 Battle Pass owners, the battle level bundle will be available during the summer sale, if Valve doesn't decide to change its schedule from the previous years. The battle level bundle provided 100 Battle Pass levels and a handful of immortal treasures, and was priced at INR 1600 approximately.

Let's jump into sorting out our wishlists and checking reviews of the games that we are doubtful about. Let us know in the comment section which games you are most hyped for, in the sale!

