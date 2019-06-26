Steam Summer Sale goes live with great deals on PUBG and NBA 2K19

Steam Sale is one of the most awaited events by all the gamers around the world. Steam has a plethora of games and gamers usually wait for the sale to fulfil their wishlist. The Steam Summer sale is live now with a bunch of new features and changes.

Usual customers of Steam will notice that the Steam layout for the sale has been altered heavily in comparison to previous sales. The store opens with three featured games on top, under which you will find sub-featured games followed by different genres of games. On previous sales, you got highlighted deals of the day followed by all the games which seem far more convenient. The current games on the feature list are Astroneer, Assasin Creed Odyssey and Devil May Cry 5. Although the games are fantastic, they are already known by everyone. It would be far better if the featured section was targeted individually.

Every year during the summer sale, we get a gimmick and this time around it's much more complicated. There is no cards system this time around but instead, there is a team-based race.

Essentially you can join a team by heading over to the official Steam Sale page. Compete with other teams to earn points which can be used to redeem different rewards. These rewards include icons and different cool badges. You get 100 points per 1 USD spent on any purchase. If you manage to gather 15000 tokens or points, you can get 5 USD discount on your next purchase. 15000 points is exactly 150 USD spent on your end, so take it as it is. During the Lunar sale event last year, Steam was offering 5 USD discount on every 30 USD you spent which seems far better offer.

Everything apart, some of the best deals in the sale are:

* Devil May Cry 5 has 34% off (₹2999 now available at ₹1979)

* NBA 2K19 has 84% off (₹2999 now available at ₹479)

* Borderland entire collection except Borderland 3 has 97% off (₹11358 now available at ₹295)

* PUBG has 50% off (₹999- now available at 499)

* Zombie Army has 80% off (₹929 now available at ₹185)

You can head over to Steam for more details regarding the sale on different games.

The Steam Sale will run from 25 June to 9 July, so make sure to grab your favourite games while they are on discount.

