Steelrising build guide: Where to find weapon upgrade materials

Steelrising is easily one of this year's most unique games in terms of its settings and characters. Developer Spiders' new souls-like action role-playing game features an objectively intriguing narrative that seamlessly mixes steampunk with the iconic French Revolution.

The game also sports a versatile combat system that allows players complete liberty over their playstyle, with a plethora of weapons, armor and modules that increase or boost certain attributes. The weapons in Steelrising come in various shapes and sizes, from quick and fast-hitting twin fans and tonfas to slow but heavy-hitting hammers and axes.

Players can also upgrade these weapons to increase their damage output to keep up with the increasingly difficult enemies and bosses in the game. However, upgrading weapons requires certain materials which can be a hassle to find. Here is a handy guide on how to find these upgrade materials in Steelrising.

How to upgrade weapons in Steelrising

Finding upgrade materials can be a chore in souls-like games, especially in the early parts of these games. However, it is a necessary evil, since using stock weapons for mid to late-game areas can essentially be a death sentence, as the weapons won't be able to deal enough damage to enemies and bosses.

Thankfully, the upgrade system in Steelrising is fairly straightforward, and the materials players need to upgrade their weapons can be found naturally via exploring the levels or even defeating certain enemies. To upgrade their weapons, players need to visit the "Vestal" or "Horseless Carriage."

Interacting with either of these will allow players to choose a weapon from their inventory to upgrade, given they have an adequate amount of materials to do so.

Each weapon upgrade has certain requirements that vary depending on the weapon's current level. Players need to make sure that they have a healthy amount of Anima Essence, since upgrading the weapons to their maximum levels will require a lot of that resource.

Here is a list of all the materials needed to upgrade the weapons to certain levels:

Level 2:

1500x Anima Essence

1x Bronze Ingot

Level 3:

3000x Anima Essence

2x Bronze Ingot

3x Cast Iron

Level 4:

5000x Anima Essence

3x Bronze Ingot

2x Cat Iron

1x Bismuth Block

Level 5:

7500x Anima Essence

3x Bronze Ingot

2x Cast Iron

2x Bismuth Block

1x Orichalcum Ingot

Each of the materials needed for upgrading weapons are littered across the multiple levels of the game, and players should naturally stumble upon them while exploring the areas.

Where to find the weapon upgrade materials in Steelrising

Bronze Ingot

The Bronze Ingot is the most common upgrade material players will find in the game. These resources can be easily farmed by looting chests littered across levels and dead robots, especially the gargoyle and siege-type automatons.

Cast Iron

Cast Iron is also a common material in Steelrising. However, it is a bit difficult to farm during the early parts of the game, since these drop only from high-level enemies in the game. Players can also find these resources in chests as well as buy them from the Boutique.

Bismouth Blocks

Bismouth Blocks are a particularly rare resource. players can find these very late in the game as these only drop from the Unstable Automat mini-bosses. Although players can also find these rare resources in chests, the probability of finding them is quite low. Players can also buy Bismouth Blocks from the Boutique, but at a very steep price.

Orichalcum

Orichalcum is the rarest and most difficult material to farm in Steelrising. These resources can only be found by killing Titan bosses, who are the game's main story bosses and cannot be found in the chests.

