Stellar Blade: All Stellar Tears locations

If you’re chasing full completion or just can’t stand leaving glowing collectibles behind, then hunting down all Stellar Tears in Stellar Blade is a must. Scattered across both the Wasteland and Great Desert, these glowing blue orbs are hidden in cliff ledges, broken ruins, and sunken junkyards. Some are in plain sight, others are tucked away behind platforming sections or ruins.

Here’s a full guide on all Stellar Tears locations in Stellar Blade.

All Stellar Tears in the Wasteland (8 locations)

Follow the map marks for Wasteland Stellar Tears locations (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC /YouTube@Jincredible)

1) Cliff north of the Western great canyon

Go north of the Western Great Canyon supply camp. Look for the cliff with climbing holds and start going up. After climbing, swing across branches and dash-jump where needed. Climb again near the final ledge and head left.

You'll reach a bridge — look to the right and slightly down. The Tear is there on a small ledge.

2) Shipwreck in the southwest

From the Solar Tower Ruins camp, head south toward the big ship ruins. Circle around the left end of the ship, and the Tear will be on the ground there.

3) Cave north of the solar tower

Fast travel to Solar Tower Ruins, then go northwest into a cave. At the water's edge, look across and you’ll see the Tear on a platform. Swim across to get it.

4) Solar tower base

Go to the base of the Solar Tower. From the front, head right and circle the outer edge. One of the Stellar Tears is on the ground near the solar panels.

5) Ramp near the bus stop legion camp

Near the Bus Stop camp, there’s a wooden ramp to the left with an arrow sign on top. Walk up, and the Tear is near the sign.

6) Semi-submerged ruins near junkyard

Start at the Junkyard supply camp and head southeast. Enter the ruins, pass straight across, and climb to the upper level. The Tear is in the corner facing the entrance.

7) D1GG3R’s scrap yard

Fast travel to Scrap Yard Entrance. Head right and look for the ‘Smiths’ sign near the blue shipping containers. Climb them and go right — the Tear is on top.

8) Central scrap plains - green container

From the Central Scrap Plains camp, go north. You’ll see a “Dg” sign. The Tear is sitting on a pale green or sage container.

All Stellar Tears in the Great Desert (7 locations)

Follow the map marks for Great Desert Stellar Tears locations (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC /YouTube@PS5Trophies)

1) Ruins near the northern Great Desert camp

Exit the safehouse and go right toward the broken building near the Northern Legion camp. Climb inside, use the crates and holds, and reach the high platform. The Tear is sitting at the edge.

2) Statue surrounded by enemies

North of the safehouse, find a large statue with smaller stone enemies and tentacles. Take them out. The Tear is at the statue’s base.

3) Oasis near palm trees

From the safehouse, go left toward the Oasis. Stay on the side with palm trees, opposite the fishing hut. Look near the trees for the Tear.

4) Rooftop crates near purple sign

From the Crumbling Rooftop camp, drop to ground level and go north. Find the building with a purple arrow sign and a crashed bus. Climb up the bus, follow the rooftops, and the Tear is on the tallest crate (opposite roof entrance).

5) Statue hall with lowering robots

Start at the Crumbling Rooftop camp again. Drop down and go right toward the dome-like building. Find a robot you can step on to get lowered, then walk along the ledge and use a second robot to drop further. Jump down to the sand where the chairs are — the Tear is in the middle.

6) Statue cluster in the southwest

Use the southwest waypoint and head northeast. Look for a group of stone statues — the Tear is in the center.

7) Containers at solar tower (south edge)

From the Abandoned Overpass camp, go to the southern Solar Tower. Inside the gate, look for a stack of blue containers against the wall. The Tear is on top.

That concludes our guide for all Stellar Tears locations in Stellar Blade.

