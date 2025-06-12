Does Stellar Blade have Denuvo Protection?

Stellar Blade is finally out on PC, and fans are excited to see how well it runs on different setups. The PC version features several notable technical enhancements, including support for DLSS 4, FSR 3.0, uncapped frame rates, and ultra-wide monitors. But along with those upgrades, there’s one thing that some PC gamers might be unaware of — Denuvo.

Yes, Stellar Blade does include Denuvo anti-tamper protection.

What is Denuvo Protection in Stellar Blade?

Denuvo is a type of Digital Rights Management (DRM) used to prevent piracy. While it helps developers protect their games, many PC players dislike it because it can cause performance issues, like longer loading times or lower frame rates on certain systems. That said, not all games with Denuvo suffer from these problems, and it depends on how well it's implemented.

Stellar Blade was initially released on April 26, 2024, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and after over a year, it finally arrived on PC on June 12, 2025 — available via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Developed by the South Korea-based studio Shift Up, the game runs on Unreal Engine 4 and belongs to the action RPG genre. Players take on the role of Eve, a fierce and stylish warrior fighting to reclaim Earth from monstrous invaders.

Stellar Blade system requirements recap

The devs, Shift Up, also revealed the official PC specs for Stellar Blade. Here’s a quick look:

Minimum specs (1080p, Low Settings, 60 FPS)

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 75GB

Recommended specs (1440p, Medium Settings, 60 FPS)

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD RX 5700 XT

RAM: 16GB

So, to answer the big question, yes, Stellar Blade uses Denuvo Protection. While this might be a deal-breaker for some, others may not even notice its presence. If you’re planning to jump into the game on PC, make sure to check your hardware and keep Denuvo in mind before you buy.

Also read — Stellar Blade PC review: A stellar PC port with sharp blades and smooth frames

