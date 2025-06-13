Stellar Blade: Cat Photo Exhibition walkthrough

The Cat Photo Exhibition "Cats in the Cold City" quest in Stellar Blade requires you to find 10 pieces of cat graffiti across Xion. It becomes available after completing the Photography Club, a part of the Photo Mode. To complete it, you need to take a selfie with each discovered cat graffiti. Once you finish the job, you will get a Neurolink Skin outfit for EVE.

This article guides you on how to complete the Stellar Blade Cat Photo Exhibition quest.

All cat graffiti locations from the Cat Photo Exhibition in Stellar Blade

Vibrant Cat location

Vibrant Cat location in Cat Photo Exhibition of Stellar Blade (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

The Vibrant Cat in Stellar Blade can be found on the way to the Great Desert elevator in Exile's Passage. Go down the stairs slowly, and you will find the graffiti hidden in a bush of vines.

Rare Cat location

Rare Cat location in Cat Photo Exhibition of Stellar Blade (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

The Rare Cat is prominent and can be found on the way to The Last Gulp bar, located to the west of Xion. Take the stairs that lead to the bar. At the entrance, you will find the graffiti.

Flamboyant Cat location

Flamboyant Cat is located north of Memorial Square (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

The Flamboyant Cat is located north of Memorial Square, particularly in front of Barry’s Fish Market. When you reach this area, you will find the street art hidden inside a hanging tire.

Cute Cat location

Look above to see the Cute Cat graffiti (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

The Cute Cat is located north of the Bulletin Board. As you enter the tunnel, look up to see the graffiti painted on a pipe above.

Graceful Cat location

Graceful Cat location (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

Visit West of the Tetrapod, where you will find three connecting bridges that lead to the Xion safehouse. At the end of the first bridge, drop down with the help of the rope. Once there, take the yellow stairs to reach the ledge of the mountain where you will find the Graceful Cat.

Precious Cat location

Precious Cat's location is near Gwen Hair Salon (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@HarryNinetyFourHarry)

You can find the Precious Cat near Gwen Hair Salon. When you arrive, enter the alley and move straight ahead. The mural is on the wall to your left.

Joyful Cat location

Joyful Cat location from Cat Photo Exhibition quest (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

Visit the area above the Sister Junk Shop. Instead of taking the stairs, take a left turn and go straight. You will find Joyful Cat graffiti on an electrical box.

Pure Cat location

Pure Cat location in the Stellar Blade Cat Photo Exhibition quest (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

After entering the main gate of Xion, simply take the first left turn. The Pure Cat graffiti will be on the wall to your right.

Mysterious Cat location

Reach the cave entrance to discover the Mysterious Cat location from the Cat Photo Exhibition quest (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

The Mysterious Cat is located inside a cave. If you have completed the Wasteland quest, you must be familiar with this cave, which is located in the southeast of Xion.

As you cross the three connecting bridges, you will find the graffiti on the right wall at the entrance of the cave.

Dreaming Cat location

Dreaming Cat graffiti is located on the back of a refrigerator (Image via Shift Up || YouTube@Darkhowl Gaming)

Just head to the Tetrapod Safehouse (by fast travel) near Lily’s workshop and look for a refrigerator. The Dreaming Cat graffiti is placed on the back of the fridge.

