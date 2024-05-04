Stellar Blade guide: How to unlock Aaron's locker in Xion

Stellar Blade is home to some really tricky puzzles, which, despite being optional, should not be missed out on. One such puzzle involves Aaron's locker room, which cannot be unlocked until you complete a specific side quest and retrieve a code as one of the completion rewards. However, the game never directs you to where you can find this locker.

Most of the title's puzzles are quite straightforward, either requiring you to find a key, which more often than not, is located nearby, or needing you to talk to an NPC to get a hint at solving said puzzle. However, Aaron's locker puzzle is a bit different, requiring you to complete a side quest and locate the locker to get your reward.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to find the code and unlock Aaron's locker in Stellar Blade.

What to do to unlock Aaron's locker in Stellar Blade

The first step to unlocking Aaron's locker in Stellar Blade is to complete the quest - Looking for My Brother, which you can get as soon as you arrive at Xion after defeating Gigas and meeting Lily. Xion is essentially the base of operations for EVE and her crew, where they periodically return to in order to either progress the main story or complete side quests.

The Looking for My Brother side quest in Stellar Blade (Image via Shift Up)

Once you arrive at Xion and talk to the Orcal, you can head to the notice board in the alley towards the east of the entrance to the area and accept all the side quests for that chapter. Looking for My Brother is one of the very first side quests that you'll get access to.

However, to complete the Looking for My Brother side quest, you'll need to get access to the Wasteland. Just complete the main story objectives in Xion, and you'll eventually get access to it. You can follow our guide to complete Stellar Blade's Looking for My Brother side quest to complete it as soon as you arrive at the Wasteland.

Upon completing the Looking for My Brother side quest, you will get a code, which you can use to unlock Aaron's secret locker. However, the game doesn't mark where the locker is situated. Fortunately, a thorough exploration of Xion's marketplace will eventually lead you to the secret locker.

Aaron's locker location on the map (Image via Shift Up)

The code for Aaron's locker is αζαζαζ, which you need to enter in the keypad near the locker. Inside the secret locker, you'll get access to rare upgrade materials, and also Nano Suit crafting resources.

Stellar Blade features many such secret lockers, which you can unlock either via side quests or by organically exploring the semi-open-world areas of the map.