Looking for My Brother in Stellar Blade is among the many side quests that Eve can take on while exploring the post-apocalyptic wasteland section of the game. During this quest, Eve will be tasked by a Xion resident with tracking down her brother. Completing this side mission will also reward you with essential supplies and other goodies to aid you on your journey.

This guide will walk you through the Looking for My Brother in Stellar Blade quest while providing you with the puzzle solutions and mentioning the rewards.

Looking for My Brother in Stellar Blade walkthrough: Location, puzzle solution, and reward

Teleport to this location to continue the quest (Image via Shift Up)

You can accept this side quest from the bulletin board in Xion. On it, you will find the request left by Melina to locate her brother Aaron, who used to live in a warehouse in Upper Xion. The mission is simple enough; you will need to go to the location, solve a puzzle, and get a few items for your effort.

First head to the Wasteland from Xion's main entrance. Then, make your way to the Junkyard Supply Camp near the Junk Plains in the southeastern part of the Wasteland. Walk north and follow the path taking you uphill alongside the cliff.

You will spot a makeshift wall created from boxes, and as you approach it, a few small Naytibas will attack you. It is easy to deal with them, but if you are facing difficulty fighting enemies, you can check out our guide on Stellar Blade's combat.

Shoot from Left to Right (Image via Shift Up)

After dispatching the enemies, jump over the boxes and interact with the control panel attached to the tower. Three targets will pop up, and you need to shoot them. The correct order for this puzzle is from left to right. A hatch will open, revealing Aaron's dead body and a passcode.

You can fast-travel to the Bulletin Board to complete this mission called Looking for My Brother in Stellar Blade. You will receive the following rewards:

3,500 Gold

Vitcoin x2

After completing Looking for My Brother in Stellar Blade, you can unlock additional rewards by finding Aaron's locker (Image via Shift Up)

Additionally, you can track down Aaron's locker, located southwest of the bulletin board. Simply input the passcode you found on Aaron's body and you will receive additional rewards:

Extreme Nano Element

Advanced Nano Element

Nano Element

Advanced Polymer Material

That concludes the walkthrough of Looking for My Brother in Stellar Blade. For more related content check out the following articles: