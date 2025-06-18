Stellar Blade patch notes explored for PC and PS5 (June 18, 2025)

Shift Up has released a new Stellar Blade patch for both the PlayStation 5 and PC. This new update deploys a bunch of bug fixes and solutions to a few other issues that plague both platforms. Besides that, the new Stellar Blade patch aims to fix bugs that are exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and PC versions.

We cover the Stellar Blade patch notes for the PC and PS5 versions, mentioning the bug fixes deployed on June 18, 2025.

Stellar Blade patch notes

The new Stellar Blade patch aims to fix the common and distinctive issues in the game's PlayStation 5 and PC versions. The update is available as of the time of writing this article on June 18, 2025, and you will need to download it before playing the game.

Common fixes for both platforms

Fixed an issue where using Retribution on Gigas in the Wasteland/Boss Challenge could cause EVE to get stuck on a wall at certain locations.

Fixed an issue where it was difficult to distinguish between the number "0" and the uppercase letter "O" in the NIKKE CD-KEY.

Fixed an issue where interactions with XION NPCs did not function properly.

Various other bug fixes.

PlayStation 5 exclusive fixes (version 1.011.003)

Fixed an issue where the VFX of a specific skill used by the monster "Scarlet" did not display properly.

PC exclusive fixes (version 1.1.2)

Fixed an issue where certain monsters would intermittently fail to recognize or stop attacking EVE, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where screenshots were not saved when using Photo Mode on some PCs.

Fixed an issue where certain key inputs were not properly applied to the settings sliders when using the AZERTY keyboard layout.

Fixed an issue where the inputs for logo movement in Photo Mode did not function correctly when using the AZERTY keyboard layout.

Fixed an issue where achievements earned on PC were not syncing to PlayStation trophies when linked with PSN.

Fixed an issue where "Switch Lock-on Target" did not work properly on the controller when running above 120FPS.

Fixed a launch issue affecting users with certain graphics cards.

