Stellar Blade Patch Notes for PC and PS5 (August 4): Bug fixes and everything new

A new Stellar Blade patch is available for both PC and PS5 platforms that aims to fix a few issues which might affect your gameplay. This update has been deployed on both platforms on August 4, 2025, and aims to fix a few key problems and bugs in the game. The version of the latest Stellar Blade patch for the PlayStation 5 is 1.013 while for PC it is 1.3.0

Ad

This article will cover the Stellar Blade patch notes for the update on August 4, 2025.

Stellar Blade Patch Notes (August 4, 2025)

Ad

Trending

PS5 & PC Shared update details!

Improved Photo Mode so that when selecting a logo, the logo control indicator is now displayed.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to exit the shop after purchasing the 'Polarized Sunglasses' from Clyde’s shop.

Fixed an issue where Eve’s hair would not appear during the final Elder Naytiba cutscene when wearing the 'Fluffy Bear' or 'Pink Bear' outfits.

Fixed an issue where Eve's final Korean voice-over line was cut off during the 'Lost Items from Heaven' conversation with Clyde in the Great Desert.

Fixed an issue where Eve’s arm would occasionally appear unnatural in Photo Mode when wearing the 'Black Pearl' or 'Red Pearl' outfits.

Ad

PS5 // 1.013 New update details!

Fixed an issue where entering the 'Demogorgon' battle with 'Ranged Auto Aim' turned OFF would cause the camera to shift away from its intended position, making it impossible to aim.

PC // 1.3.0 New update details!

When using FSR upscaler, restarting the game is now required to enable frame generation.

Fixed an issue where the Fusion Weapon was not visible when beginning the fight against the Airborne Squad after defeating Providence.

Fixed an issue where using the numpad on the keyboard to trigger skills in the Training Room caused the training system to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where, when fishing for the 'Betta' fish with mouse and keyboard, the gray striped pattern of the progress bar would obscure the reel-in progress bar.

Fixed an issue where, when using the 'Stinger', target lock-on would not function correctly under specific input conditions.

Fixed an issue where the zoom function in the Hair Salon menu would not respond to controller or keyboard input.

Fixed an issue where dialogue would occasionally not display after interacting with Adam in the Eidos 9 Atelier.

Fixed an issue where Dororong would occasionally not appear during their introduction scene in Xion.

Fixed an issue where newly unlocked items would not immediately appear after increasing shop affinity level.

Improved the save timestamp system so that time since last save is now accurately displayed based on successful saves, rather than attempted saves.

Enhanced the save failure message by changing it to yellow for better visibility.

Various other bug fixes.

That covers all the changes listed in the latest Stellar Blade Patch Notes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.