Stellar Blade stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Originally a PlayStation exclusive title, Stellar Blade is now available to play on PC. Even though the game received a great response from players worldwide, many complained about facing performance issues while launching the game or stuttering issues while playing Stellar Blade.

There can be numerous reasons as to why you are facing these issues. We have compiled a few of these, alongside some potential fixes to solve these problems.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until SHIFT UP Corporation rolls out official patches.

Potential solutions for performance issues with Stellar Blade on PC

1) Update your GPU drivers

Updating your GPU drivers can help fix performance issues (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

If your PC meets the hardware requirements but you are still facing dips in performance, make sure to check if you have any pending GPU driver updates. If yes, download and install the latest drivers by following these steps:

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now .

. Once complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

2) Run Stellar Blade as an administrator

Running any software or game as an administrator is one of the quickest fixes. This ensures you have enough resources allocated to the .exe file of Stellar Blade. Here is how you can do it:

Right-click on Stellar Blade.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

3) Verify your game files

While downloading the game, there are many instances where the game files get corrupted or damaged, which can lead to issues such as a black screen on launch, crashing, stuttering, etc. Verifying your game files can be a quick fix for this. This can be done using Steam itself. Follow these steps:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on the game and open Properties .

. Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

