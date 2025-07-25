Stellar Blade vs Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - 5 differences and similarities explored

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launched on July 23, 2025, and it's already attracting comparisons to several titles, one of the biggest being Stellar Blade. The two games might feel a little similar, but under the surface, they follow very different philosophies when it comes to gameplay, world design, and combat systems.

In this article, we will talk about five major differences and similarities between Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Stellar Blade.

Differences between Stellar Blade and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Setting and theme

Wuchang is a dark fantasy rooted in history (Image via 505 Games)

The most obvious difference lies in the setting of the two games. Stellar Blade is pure science fiction, and it takes place in a post-apocalyptic Earth where alien creatures called Naytibas threaten human existence. On the other hand, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is set in the plague-infested lands of Shu during the late Ming Dynasty. It blends historical Chinese folklore with horror, curses, and grotesque beings.

2) Combat style

One has fast-paced action, and the other has careful and precise fights (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Both games feature aggressive and intense combat, but their styles are completely different. Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action game with flashy animations, combos, and finishers. It focuses more on how you chain attacks with grace and take down enemies.

Meanwhile, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, being a Soulslike, demands patience and precision. Combat in this game is built around dodging, parrying, and charge management.

3) Exploration

Exploration in both games feels different (Image via 505 Games)

Stellar Blade has a structured design with the main hub, Xion, connecting different explorable zones like the Wasteland and the Great Desert. These areas offer side quests and secrets, but they aren’t fully connected or seamless. Wuchang, on the other hand, features a more interconnected world, closer to the classic Soulslike design.

Exploration in Wuchang feels more like a puzzle, while in Stellar Blade, it’s about observing the map and clearing objectives.

4) Genre and gameplay

One is an action-adventure game, and the other is a Soulslike (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Stellar Blade is a full-fledged action-adventure game. It focuses more on story progression and stylish combat. It’s designed to cater to a wider audience, with flashy gameplay that isn't very challenging.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a classic Soulslike title that draws comparison with games like Bloodborne. It’s not as punishing as Elden Ring or Sekiro, but it’s still challenging enough to make players grind and learn how the game works.

5) Boss battle philosophy

Both games use boss fights differently (Image via 505 Games)

Boss fights serve very different purposes in these games. Boss battles in Stellar Blade feel more important, as they happen often and play a major role in the story. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, on the other hand, doesn't treat bosses the same way — some can be skipped or even fought later, as they do not block your in-game progression.

Wuchang also includes mini-bosses and tough enemies in normal areas, maintaining high pressure even outside major battles.

Similarities between Stellar Blade and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Semi-open worlds

These games follow the semi-open world fashion (Image via 505 Games)

Both titles are semi-open-world games. They don’t have a fully open world like Elden Ring, but they still give you room to explore. Stellar Blade has big, open areas linked to a central hub, while Wuchang has connected zones with shortcuts and hidden paths. In both games, exploration is encouraged and often rewarded with side content, loot, or story development.

2) Strong female protagonists

Eve and Bai Wuchang lead their stories with strength, silence, and skill (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Both games feature strong female protagonists: Eve in SB and Bai Wuchang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Eve is sent to Earth to fight to save what's left of humanity, and Bai Wuchang fights to save her land from the corruption of a deadly plague called the feathering. Both leads are presented with strength, vulnerability, and depth, delivering their stories through action and silence rather than long monologues.

3) Single-player

No online distractions, just pure, immersive solo gameplay in both titles (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Stellar Blade and Wuchang both follow the single-player design. There’s no co-op, PvP, or any online gimmicks. These games are made for solo play, giving you an immersive experience with no distractions. It’s a nice change that lets the story and gameplay stand out.

4) Visual quality

From sci-fi cities to cursed temples, both games shine with beautiful visuals (Image via 505 Games)

Both titles are visually stunning. Stellar Blade looks really good, with great lighting, detailed characters, and smooth animations that work well with its theme. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers focuses on creepy environments and visuals inspired by folklore and decay.

While their art styles differ, both titles push visual design as a major part of immersion and identity.

5) Multiple endings

Your choices shape how each game ends (Image via 505 Games)

Choice matters in both games, as each features multiple endings. Stellar Blade's endings are based on how you interact with a character named Lily and your decision-making throughout the game. On the other hand, Wuchang’s ending depends on hidden story paths unlocked by collecting lore items like journal scraps and chisel fragments.

That's a wrap on our article on the five major differences and similarities between Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Stellar Blade.

